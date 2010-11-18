DirecTV will launch ‘Damages’ Season 4 in Summer 2011

It’s not quite a premiere date yet, but DirecTV has announced that the fourth season of “Damages” will launch in the summer of 2011.
DirecTV acquired exclusive rights to the fourth and fifth season of the Emmy-winning drama back in July when it became clear that FX wasn’t going to stick with the show’s combination of high costs and low ratings.
Unlike DirecTV’s relationship with “Friday Night Lights,” which is a first-run exclusivity with an NBC second-window of airings, “Damages” will only air on DirecTV.
The last original episode of “Damages” aired in April on FX, meaning that the show’s fans will have a wait of well over a year between seasons.
We guess that’s preferable to cancellation, right?
As part of DirecTV’s deal, the service also acquired rights to the first three seasons of “Damages.” The 101 Network will begin airing Season 1 on Wednesday, January 5. The second season will premiere on Wednesday, April 6 and the third season will premiere on Wednesday, May 25.
Stay tuned for an official “Damages” premiere date when it is announced.
This is a very good series, I too bad that between the 2 seasons (3 and 4) there is such a long time.
I am a huge fan of the show, can’t wait until next summer :~(
This is a great series. As much as I like it, I cannot see myself switching to Direct Tv just to be able to watch it. Maybe someday season 4 and 5 will become available on DVD.
This is one of the best shows on tv.
Original story, great production, and best acting. I guess Fx thinks we need another
“UN” Reality show. .
Just found this show on Direct TV and loved it! Completely original and so much more interesting than most shows these days! I found all the seasons on NetFlix and in 3 days watched all of Season 1 and starting Season 2! This summer for Season 4 can’t come soon enough!
This is one of the most intelligent shows available on TV today. I found it on NetFlix and could not go to work until I finish them all. It was addictive, I will get DirecTV just for that show alone.
Damages is, hands down, THE BEST drama/thriller series I have EVER seen, right up there with TRUE BLOOD minus the vamps! It’s an “on the edge of your seat” series worth watching! So many UNEXPECTED twists and turns!!
Ratings/ schmatings! It’s a darn good show and FX is losing out…the audience is never considered when making a series with a one year haiatus in between seasons. What happened to end in May and start in September shows?
Boooooooo to FX only allowing Direct TV to show this show what about all the other fans that do not have Direct TV???????????????????????
I LOVE this show!!!! I first started watching it on direct tv now im hooked, I got netflix so i can watch the first 2 seasons. I cant wait till season four comes out!!!!
glad i got direct tv, It’s just the best show. I was wondering if & when i could see season 4, lookin forward 2 summer!
This outstanding show is worth the wait….
Outstanding thriller of a series!
this is my favorite show on t.v. all together it is so addictive i watch alot of drama and suspense i have never been so captivated by a show i wait for this show every wed.night on directv like a kid waiting for xmas.
For all their crap advertising about customer care and the like, my experiences with DirecTV were horrible. I LOVE Damages but I will NEVER resubscribe to that that thieving satellite company.
Reply to comment…I was thinking of cancelling direct tv too but I can’t give up my damages. Will the new season be available with netflix?
I don’t have Direct TV. How will I view Damages 4??? Any suggestions?
Rent it when it goes to DVD. That’s what I’m gonna have to do.
this TOTALLY sucks!!!! Damages is one of my favorite shows and Direct TV sucks where I live. I’m really pissed!!!!!!!!!
Does anyone know when season 5 premieres?
I’ve been following Ellen and Patty since season one. It’s one of the few shows that I actually feel like I have to watch it. I already loved Patty Hughes from the first season, but I like the way Ellen Parsons is developing. I hated it when she went to work as a public defender. I was hoping she would work under Patty permanently, but, who could really work under Patty Hughes other than Tom–and they killed him off. I can’t wait to see Ellen and Michael go up against Patty for the custody suit, and I would like to see Ellen and Chris develop a romantic relationship. DAMAGES ALWAYS KEEPS YOU GUESSING!!! And the ideas have seemed to evolve magnificently since switching stations. CANNOT WAIT!!!
i haven’t watched TV in years but started watching Damages in Dec 2011, after see the 1st 3 seasons i want more!! gritty with many a twist!!!