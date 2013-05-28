Discovery reveals even more with bare pairs on ‘Naked & Afraid’

Following up on the bare-ass nudity of “Naked Castaway,” Discovery is taking bare survival to the next level — pairs of naked people! While it really should be called “Adam & Eve,” the series is titled “Naked & Afraid.” So, this is like a dating show, but with fear, tiny biting creatures and nothing to eat. So romantic!
The survival genre strips down when Discovery”s new series premieres on Sunday, June 23rd at 10:20pm ET/PT, immediately following “Skywire Live with Nik Wallenda.” “Naked & Afraid” will move to its regular 10:00pm ET/PT timeslot the following Sunday, June 30th.
Discovery takes “survival of the fittest” to the next level with the show, where each week a new pair of complete strangers – one man and one woman – will find themselves stranded in and, quite literally, exposed to one of the world”s most extreme weather environments. This duo will be left with no food, no water…and no clothes.
They must survive on their own for a full 21 days, with nothing but one personal item each (I recommend sunscreen) and the knowledge that the only prize is their pride and sense of accomplishment. These brazen and bold couples will get acquainted with each other –and their new surroundings – very quickly, forcing them to question and test everything they may think they know about their acquired survival skills and instincts.
Will the nude castaways have the brains and brawn to endure the harsh conditions? Or will the challenges prove to be overbare-ing? Watch as each couple battles the elements, each other, and their own inner weakness to see who will triumph over the terrain or fail under the force of nature. And, you know, see if they have sex and stuff, I guess.
Will you watch “Naked & Afraid”?
Is this forreal?
Yup.
Here’s my 2 questions.I get that TV morality is still getting off the Puritan Ship but what’s the message here. On a show called Naked and Afraid TV producers still feel the audience looks at the human body as something foul and disgusting? It’s ok to show naked backsides but as for a woman’s breasts or genitals of either sex those must be pixalated. This is a cable network and what are we little children? One generation of showing the whole human body and even children wouldn’t think it was odd..
No, I will not watch this crap
Is there no decency left? Are these people starved for attention so they become exhibitionists? Do the executives of programs like this enjoy peeking into peoples windows? Or is it a sign of how morally deprived our society is?
It’s showing us that even survivalist have a hard time when you have no essentials. It’s seeing if even the experienced can survive when they don’t have the tools they need. No one is watching this show to get off on. And they make clothes themselves.
Frank, I think the word you wanted was morally depraved. Sad that you’re so sexually repressed you still believe seeing the human body represents moral depravity. Stick to your tent revivals and speaking in tongues and leave the modern world to the rest of us who believe the body is one of God’s beautiful creations. Good luck..
Wait, what?
It’s us not just to say you were naked I TV. It’s to truly test ther survival skills. Ire it’s easy enough to go into a harsh envioemt with fire started blankets and so forth but when you litterally have NOTHIG not even clothes on your back you see how prepared you are. No one is getting off on this show.
I think it is about time they take it to the next level. What is funny to me is that Americans are afraid of nudity, like it is bad thing or something. I will watch it too bad good parts be blurred out.
Yea, we don’t like nudity. Keep your inferior beliefs to yourself. If you are an American, I am disappointed. Our great nation is dying due to the likes of you. Good thing revolution is brewing.
OK to the poster above, what is it to be American? Of that’s right fat, lazy, and a retarded religious zealout. Americans are inferior, we fight against culture, we have the worst educational system out of all the largest nations, and are ignorant. 1 god doesn’t exist, religion was created by man to explain what science couldn’t. 2 America has the largest obesity rates in the world…bits not a freaking disease its because you guys are freaking lazy. 3 America doesn’t care about good education. I’m ashamed to call myself American, I’m actually moving to Canada in a few months. Socialized medicine is great. Get off your lazy retarded asses, stop riding electric carts at Walmart, nudity is widely accepted in the world. America is just full of lazy, ignorant prude fat asses perfectly summed up in that above post. I hope every person like that dies, so our country could be great again so I can.live here without wanting to do the job myself.
MIK u r a peice of shit. Go to Canada with the rest of those socialist fucks. Love it or leave it bitch. I’m American and I don’t have a problem with nudity, in fact if I saw you I would dick slap the teeth out of your mouth. People like u don’t deserve to live here, people didn’t fought and dies so that pussy ass bitches like u can have their fucked opinions. Go ahead and move to Canada, just know that when u come back, good men are still gonna be ready to lay their lives down so that cowards like u can spread their anti American hate speech.
As a cast member of the show. I did it for the intensity level of it. I’ve done everything else on planet earth, it was one more challenge to present myself. As for sex, even if I liked my teammate and I didn’t there was no way I was going to waste the calories having sex with her, there was no way to replenish said lost calories…
Shane, I just watched your show and was very impressed. It is SO easy for to sit back in AC comfort and judge what you shoulda/coulda done. Ive been in Scouting and camping, including survival for years. But to have NOTHING against the elements strips away (pun intended) civilization and makes us realize how frail we naked apes are. No one watching can conceive of eating so little for three weeks nor realizes how easy it is to be so incredibly cold. I am jealous of your challenge and marvel at your stamina! Sincerely, Jim Z
If the man and woman had to live naked for 21 days then the camera crew should’ve been naked 21 days too.
Ah. Shane. The crabby ass self centered whine baby who bitched, moaned and cried more than a five year old child.
I will not watch this crap either! Stupid move Discovery!
I will definitely watch this crap. I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one.
real nudity real scary
If it was a true reality show then Darwinism would be in full swing. We all know there is 0 chance anyone on these shows will ever die.
Discovery Channel – ignore the American Idol watcher’s comments! Sheesh… DC’s premise is Survival – can 21st century humans survive EVEN 3 weeks like is was 10,000 years ago? YES, we all know a camera crew is always around and YES we know you’re not gonna let anyone die. The premise is how will people do when there is not a McDonald’s nor a Walmart on every corner!? And all the commentors can think about is their own insecurities about dropping trou? Watching the cast scratch their way up from the very bottom of Mazlo’s heirarchy – watching them make decisions, react to nature, and truly struggle to survive – THAT is what the show is about.
its a reality show. clearly scripted. the contestants get medical attention and real food when the camera is off.
Great show and yes; people can die, The producer came close to death from hius snake bite.
I disagree with others who question the morality of this show. Nudity is better than gun violence on TV anytime. Our country has the greatest incidence of sex crimes; 99% die to our prudish attitide about sex. We should legalize prostitution and watch sex crimes go down by 99%. Wake up America!
I like this naked and afraid show. i like the intensity of survival. Please Discovery less censorship not just on the nudity but on all the other elements of the show.
Clearly the haters here have never seen this show. Dudes, sans clothes does not mean purient. In fact, nothing is visible at all so the NEXT time you criticize, perhaps you should actually know something about what you are criticizing.
Yeah, I know that’s unAmerican but give it a try because people will think more of you if you practice it.
Typical suits at the networks. Useless garbage.. Why not specials on why American is broke? Or why are we the most war mongering nation on earth. Have you seen the list. A war for every year since 1776 save about three. Do something useful for a change or are you afraid the NWO will take you sissies down?
I would love to try out for this show to test my survival skills. Please help me get there
I watch this all the time and I would really love to put my survival skills to the test in this show. I’m just an average joe who thinks that this would be the best place to prove my insistence that I could survive in the wilderness. Please help me get an audition
I wonder if any of the people that are on this show has had sex with each other?
Interesting quastion
Great show! I can survive just about anywhere on this planet, military training has made that paramount, but remove the protection of clothing and the stakes become real! Cool show, this separated the survivalist from the wanna he’s. If you don’t like it don’t watch it. How’s that for inferiority?!?! You DH!
Like the show & would like 2 attempt but am insulin dependant diabetic, oh well.
Day one…I’d have sex ASAP…just to get rid of THAT tension!!
This show is not for people looking to get off, there is free porn on the internet that is not blurred out. This is about extreme survival. Now about all you people crying about nudity and being ashamed of Americans not being upset over nudity are just your typical Americans. Calling spanking abuse and putting your children on heavy medication because they eat too much candy and have too much energy which you don’t allow them to release the energy by playing sports instead they get fat playing video games. America is twisted and distorted. Its corrupt and is nothing as glamorous as you all make it out to be. I’m ashamed to call myself American sometimes. America is nowhere near as great as you think it is. There is absolutely nothing wrong with nudity. Many civilized countries embrace it. Its all you stuck up mothers in this country that ruin this country. Half the problems are contributed by you! No one takes the time to cook anymore, stuffing your faces with processed foods because god forbid you take 45 minutes to cook a healthy meal. You rather just stop by Burger King and stuff your faces with 2000 calorie burgers. Then you all cry when you gain wait, making up bullsh** medical excuses that obesity is a disease while sitting down in McDonalds with a big Mac shoved in your face. Yes there are real medical conditions that can cause obesity but eating fast food or frozen dinners and not exercising is not a medical condition its called being fat and lazy. You park as close as possible to a store so you don’t have to walk far, you ride electric carts because you’re out of breath. You wouldn’t be out of breath if you walked for 30 minutes a day let alone take 45 minutes out of your TV viewing schedule to go to the gym. I don’t have time for the gym everyone says… when they find time to eat fast food and watch 4 hours of TV or playing video games. Americans are full of excuses and never take ownership because they are simply f*cking lazy. There are more Chinese students graduating college than there are people in America. If that’s what you mean to be proud to be American then I’m glad I’m what you call a disgrace. And don’t get me started on all you bible huggers… there is no god, man kind created religion to explain what science could not at the time. I cook my own food from scratch like real Americans did. I excericise 4 days a week and I embrace other cultures. I could go on for hours but I won’t humor you pathetic excuses for “Americans.” I’m ashamed of what America has become, the country of the obese and lazy.
Weight* excuse the typos and I’ll grammar. I’m posting on a cell phone, it’s near impossible to fix grammatical mistakes and auto correction completely butchered the post. But the message got out, I’m sick of hearing people calling others un-American or being an undesirable or lesser American because they are comfortable with nudity or various other subjects. If no one thinks there are problems in this country they are blind. I find it amazing for people to be proud of this country. I’m ashamed of it and am moving out of this country as fast as I can.
Miks I have seen your comments and glad you are moving away.i highly doubt you are an American and by the comments you have added yes you are a disgrace.good bye and please let the door hit you on the way out!
I agree with everything you said.
(The person at the top of this list of replies, not the 3rd guy)
hi my name andrew how can i be on nake and afraid
Hey its Reality TV but still. Check out people just eaten up by insect bites (everywhere) and this ain’t Dating Naked. Think 60 degree nights are balmy. Try it naked in a basic shelter and it’s freaking cold! Don’t forget these are middle class people used to middle class comforts not a tribe of natives used to it. I’m sure it’s real enough..