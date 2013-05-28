Discovery reveals even more with bare pairs on ‘Naked & Afraid’

Following up on the bare-ass nudity of “Naked Castaway,” Discovery is taking bare survival to the next level — pairs of naked people! While it really should be called “Adam & Eve,” the series is titled “Naked & Afraid.” So, this is like a dating show, but with fear, tiny biting creatures and nothing to eat. So romantic!

The survival genre strips down when Discovery”s new series premieres on Sunday, June 23rd at 10:20pm ET/PT, immediately following “Skywire Live with Nik Wallenda.” “Naked & Afraid” will move to its regular 10:00pm ET/PT timeslot the following Sunday, June 30th.

Discovery takes “survival of the fittest” to the next level with the show, where each week a new pair of complete strangers – one man and one woman – will find themselves stranded in and, quite literally, exposed to one of the world”s most extreme weather environments. This duo will be left with no food, no water…and no clothes.

They must survive on their own for a full 21 days, with nothing but one personal item each (I recommend sunscreen) and the knowledge that the only prize is their pride and sense of accomplishment. These brazen and bold couples will get acquainted with each other –and their new surroundings – very quickly, forcing them to question and test everything they may think they know about their acquired survival skills and instincts.

Will the nude castaways have the brains and brawn to endure the harsh conditions? Or will the challenges prove to be overbare-ing? Watch as each couple battles the elements, each other, and their own inner weakness to see who will triumph over the terrain or fail under the force of nature. And, you know, see if they have sex and stuff, I guess.

Will you watch “Naked & Afraid”?