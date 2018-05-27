Marvel

WARNING: Possible spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War and a bit of Captain America: Civil War if you haven’t seen that yet

When it comes to fun ideas in entertainment, you can be sure that the legal department will be close behind to toss cold water on it all. Not even a behemoth like Avengers: Infinity War is safe from the wary eyes of legal, primarily when it belongs to a company like Disney. According to The Russo Brothers, they had one special Easter egg all ready to go for fans looking to reach out and touch one of the Avengers. Sadly, it didn’t work out.

In a chat with HuffPost about different aspects of the films, the pair revealed that Steve Rogers’ phone number was originally meant to be a real number for moviegoers to call: