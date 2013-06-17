Disney Channel officially orders ‘Girl Meets World’ for 2014

In what is probably the biggest “No duh” decision in the cable network’s history, Disney Channel has formally announced a series order for “Boy Meets World” sequel “Girl Meets World.”
The series comes from original “Boy Meets World” creator Michael Jacobs and focuses on Riley Matthews (Rowan Blanchard), daughter of Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel). 
If you don’t know that the series builds on the 1993-2000 ABC favorite, you’re probably not excited enough to be reading this story in the first place.
“‘Boy Meets World’ and its story of adolescent self discovery resonated with an entire generation of tweens,” blurbs Adam Bonnett, EVP for original programming for Disney Channel Worldwide. “In the same way audiences fell in love with Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence, we look forward to introducing our viewers to their daughter Riley Matthews in ‘Girl Meets World’ and building a memorable connection with a whole new generation of fans.”
In “Girl Meets World,” we meet Riley as a seventh grader navigating middle school with best friend Maya (Sabrina Carpenter). Apparently Cory is now working as a history teacher, while Topanga owns a local hangout “that specializes in pudding.”
“I am grateful to everyone at Disney Channel for the opportunity to reach my favorite audience, which has always been kids,” Jacobs states. “‘Girl Meets World’ is a new show for a new generation that will be rooted in  the same kind of honest, comedic storytelling about coming of age and the importance of family and friendship that made ‘Boy Meets World’ so popular.”
“Girl Meets World” will begin production later this summer in Los Angeles and will premiere in 2014.

