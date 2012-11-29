Disney drafts ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ writer Jennifer Lee to co-direct ‘Frozen’

11.29.12 6 years ago

“Wreck-It Ralph” co-writer Jennifer Lee has advanced to the next level. 

Walt Disney Animation Studios has hired her to co-direct their upcoming animated fantasy “Frozen,” which features the voices of Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, according to EW.com.

The movie is an adaptation of the fairytale “The Snow Queen” by Hans Christian Andersen (“The Little Mermaid”) and centers on a young girl who faces down her step sister-turned-evil queen in the hopes of reversing a family curse. It takes place in a magical winter realm and will feature an army of snowmen.  

The film is being co-directed by Chris Buck (“Tarzan,” “Surf”s Up”) and has already started production, with Pixar’s John Lasseter acting as producer.

“Fozen” opens November 27, 2013.

