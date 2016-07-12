Disney offers sneak peek of ‘Star Wars’ land

When Disneyland and Disney World broke ground on their Star Wars-themed areas in April 2016, there was certainly a lot of intrigue about the park. While it”s still a ways off from completion, fans can now get an early idea of what exactly it”s going to look like.

On its official blog, Disney revealed a rendering of what the 14-acre property entails. And it”s awesome, complete with all the details you would expect from The Mouse.

According to the site, “Nestled between towering spires of rock, this thriving port contains a seemingly familiar architecture of markets, landing zones and buildings…Look closely and you may find hints of some of the thrilling experiences that are coming – like the Millennium Falcon peeking out of one of the cargo bays, marking the location where guests will get the opportunity to pilot the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy.”

As for what future visitors can expect to see on the ground, Disney”s CEO Bob Iger said in 2015, “These new lands…will transport guests to a whole new Star Wars planet, including an epic Star Wars adventure that puts you in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.”

There is no opening day yet announced.

Check out the picture below.