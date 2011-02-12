Disney officially announces ‘Tron’ and ‘Tron: Legacy’ on Blu-ray

I haven’t really spent much time writing or thinking about “TRON: Legacy” since it was released, but when Disney sent out the announcement for the DVD and Blu-ray release for the film, I’ll admit that it seems like a really impressive overall package, with some great bonuses onboard as well.
In particular, I’m fascinated by the Second Screen bonus, which does a two-device synch between your TV and, say, an iPad or your laptop, and allows you watch the movie on one device while watching all sorts of secondary features on the second device. I’ve never heard of that happening before, and it’s an interesting way of keeping the film itself unburdened of pop-ups and windows, but making the material available.
I’m also very curious about this new footage that was first rumored over at Ain’t It Cool, and which appears to have been titled “The Next Day: Flynn Lives Revealed” for this release. In it, we’ll see cast members dealing with the fallout of the events in the film, and we’ll also get a tease for the sequel that Disney is still considering. One of those teases evidently sets up the father-son Dillinger team of Cillian Murphy and David Warner, and I can’t say I’m remotely surprised. I still say they missed a great opportunity to have a real-world villain working against Flynns senior and junior in the real world by not using Murphy’s character more. Why couldn’t they have them trying to shut down the servers that held the Grid? Just that little ticking clock, with Murphy trying to assert ownership of what was obviously an ENCOM asset, would have added some real-world tension to the film.
Whatever. There are several different configurations of DVD and/or Blu-ray for consumers to choose from. There’s a five disc deluxe bundle that comes in a collector’s case that looks like an identity disc, and it comes with a Blu-ray 3D version of the film, a Blu-ray 2D version of the film, a DVD copy, and a Blu-ray of what they are now calling “TRON: The Original Classic.” There ‘s a four-disc version, which is everything except for “TRON: The Original Classic,” a 2-disc version that’s just DVD and Blu-ray, and a single-disc DVD version.
If you just want the original film, you can get it as a 2-disc Blu-ray and DVD edition or a 2-disc DVD version, and the film comes with many new bonus features that weren’t part of the first DVD release. I’m guessing that the hardcore fans are going to want to get the whole enchilada, and I’ll be honest… I’m going to want the five-disc one myself. I don’t love the film on a narrative level, but it is striking, and the Daft Punk score really works better in context. And although I don’t have a 3D TV, I’m sure I will at some point in the life of the format, so why not go ahead and get that version now? Joseph Kosinski is still one of the few people to attempt a giant-budget live-action 3D film that was shot in the format, and there’s a lot of what he did that I’d like to see preserved that way. Besides, when they’re only asking $74.99 for the 5-disc version, it seems silly to spring for anything else.
You’ll be able to own both films in high-definition on April 5th, and on the same day, Disney is releasing “TRON: Legacy RECONFIGURED,” an entire album of remixes of the Daft Punk score. And, yes, I’m sure I’ll be picking that up as well so I’m even more of a menace when I’m out on the road.
The 5 disc set is available in both the collector’s edition mentioned as well as a normal set. Not going to pay an extra $20 for it to look like an identity disc.
Is anyone else sick of the kind of “U-Control” bullshit where the only way to access certain features is to sit through the entire movie and wait for some pop-up bubble you have to click on? Just put all of that shit in an easilly-accessible menu of its own! Call me strange, but when I’m watching a movie, I just want to watch THE MOVIE, and keep the extras for a post-viewing dessert.
Ummm, yeah, $75 does seem like a lot to spend on “Tron: Legacy.” The standard blu-ray will do me fine.
Drew, are you going to revisit TL at some point? I’d like to hear what you thought of a second viewing.
I loved it all three times and think there was a lot of interesting ideas besides the visuals.
What happened here? I feel like there’s unfinished business because that short that came out at Comi-Con promises a much more badass film than the tender Disney Sunday night at the movies adventure that we got (and I still liked). A little rediting and I feel like it would have been there. It’s such a massive, beautiful film as it is that I feel a bit silly playing Monday morning quarterback, but it’s just that I want to see more from this universe. I guess I was hoping to get off the way I feel like I was denied with the Matrix sequels…but like there’s an ass kicker installment that Kosinski never made except in the form of that short film. The feeling silly part is that I don’t dislike ANY of these movies — I like the Matrix sequels (much less so Revolutions). Well, let this be my vote for at least one more film from this universe THIS DECADE.
Disney still trying to “Franchis-ifiy two extremely crappy (from a pure story/character/plot point of view), financially disappointing films (first one was a semi bomb, recent one underperformed; didn’t even crack $200 million domestic on a budget of $180 and a marketing campaign approaching $150 million)? Gonna have to be a LOT of mouthbreathing geek losers buying the big package 3 or 4 times to convince The Mouse to move forward with what can’t be a “cheaper” sequel. Besides, they have (male appeal) Marvel now, do they actually need a “franchise” out of “Tron”. Not if they forget to write a script (again).
I have to say I disagree with a lot of your thoughts on the film. In addition to being one of the best visual and auditory experiences I’ve had in a theater in quite a while I loved the narrative. I think if you look at it from the perspective of the planned franchise its one of the best structured films with that goal in mind. I walked out of the theater more eager for the sequel (from a narrative perspective) than any other film I can recall. Sure with stuff like Iron Man I’m eager for the next adventure, but with Legacy the narrative was so open ended I’m really dieing to see what happens because I have so many questions. I think most of this has to do with the Quorra character, and the whole Iso idea, like you I found Wilde’s character the most fascinating and alive and I’m very eager to see what her entry to the user world means and how shes going to change everything the way Flynn believed she would.
Also from what I heard Murphy was only brought in during re-shoots so I doubt they could have re-jigged the whole narrative once they brought him in, even attempting to do so could have come out wrong.
I for one am eager for another film, hopefully with the entire cast and crew from Legacy back. For a first time feature of this scale I think Kosinski did a great job, namely with his world building which really was impressive.
Not releasing the original on dvd before the sequel hit theaters was one of the worst marketing decisions, ever.
I disagree, I think Disney realized the Pirates of the Caribbean type audience they were shooting for wasn’t gonna be real into the original Tron.
Plus from what I heard was that the original looks so bad they couldn’t get it ready in time with a good remastering and touch ups. They even pulled it from Netflix to keep away from turning fans off the new one.
I think the movie was o.k., there were some bright spots and some weak spots. It failed as a commercial bonnafide franchise success. It was too cold, the main female lead was a robotic computer program. the story overall is just kinda hokey. the lightcycle sequence was very bad-ass tho lol.
I just have to note, that is C.L.U. taking the victory lap in the picture above, not Rinzler. I will purchase Blue Ray but not for 75 dollars. I liked the movie but the chemistry between the three main protagonists was a bit off. The dinner scene was bizzare but the way Cora laughed at Sam admitting he dropped out of Cal Tech warmed my heart. She did an excellent job on that character. Daft Punk and the compositions, though, are really what made the movie for me and I had heard of neither composer nor Daft Punk before this. I’m listening now though. The soundtrack is epiC!
Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I was just about to say, “Uh, not Rinzler. Not even close.”
I thought some of the negative reactions for this movie at release read kind of agenda driven. To what end I’m not precisely sure but it wasn’t in the name of the quality cinema crusade, though that was the disguise.