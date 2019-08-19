Disney/Lucasfilm

Disney recently announced plans to launch even more Marvel shows on their upcoming Disney+ streaming service than previously stated. That’s in addition to the other series and movies already thought to be included, but it seems that the streaming-giant-in-the-making is only getting started. On Monday, Disney announced plans to launch the service not only in the U.S. and Canada but beyond, all while giving details on prices points and dates.

As such, Disney+ will officially be coming to the Netherlands and Canada on November 12, which is the same date that the service launches in the U.S. In Australia and New Zealand, fans will have to wait until November 19 for the same release, but Disney says that they’ve worked with major platforms to distribute their Disney+ app for what sounds like most mobile and connected TV devices. That includes Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku, and Sony devices but (no surprise here) not Amazon Fire devices. Here’s the pricing lowdown so far:

Disney+ will launch in Canada and the Netherlands in tandem with the U.S. on November 12th, priced at $8.99CAD per month (or $89.99 per year) and €6.99 per month (or €69.99 per year), respectively. The following week, Disney+ will launch in Australia and New Zealand on November 19th, priced at $8.99AUD per month (or $89.99 per year) and $9.99NZD per month (or $99.99 per year), respectively.

There’s currently no word from Disney on whether these countries will benefit from the incredible bundle deal (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 monthly) that will be offered in the U.S. However, Disney emphasized this deal for U.S.-based streamers in their new press release, so hopefully, they’ll soon iron out any kinks necessary to take some form of it abroad. If that’s the case, they’ll undoubtedly announce as much soon.