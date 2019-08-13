Marvel Studios

Disney+ not only boasts the parent company’s already impressive catalog but new serialized programming from the likes of Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios. The thing is, despite the fact that the Mouse’s highest corporate entity oversees these (and many other) offshoots, this doesn’t mean that things are going to be uniform. Such is the case for Marvel Studios and Marvel Television, which are two entirely different entities. Kevin Feige manages the former, which constitutes the MCU, while Jeph Loeb runs the latter, which includes Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the Netflix shows and more.

They aren’t the same thing. So, while Feige and company are spearheading new Disney+ shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and WandaVision, Loeb and his group are doing their own thing. As the Marvel TV head told Deadline in a new interview, however, they will be producing their own content for the new streaming service. “Marvel Television will be doing shows with Disney+, we just haven’t announced what we’re going to do there,” he said. Asked about when those shows would be announced, he added, “When we’re ready.”

If that isn’t confusing enough, though, don’t forget that Marvel TV has many, many other non-Marvel Studios irons in the fire, like Hulu’s Runaways and Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger. There’s also the company’s upcoming slate of live-action and animated shows, which includes the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. spin-off Ghostrider and titles based on Howard the Duck, M.O.D.O.K, Hit-Monkey and Tigra and Dazzler. Together, this latter batch will come together to form The Offenders.

Did you catch all of that?

