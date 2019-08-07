20th Century Fox

How does a company the size of Disney claim they’re short on scratch? The house that Mickey the Mouse built owns everything now: Marvel, Star Wars, and, as of a few months ago, everything Fox. And yet their fiscal third quarter came in a bit under expectations — expectations that were cartoonishly high, mind you, and yet Disney honchos are still not happy. And according to Variety, they’ve put the blame primarily, if not exclusively, on Dark Phoenix.

When it hit theaters in early June, the last in Fox’s longtime run of X-Men films proved to be one of the few superhero pictures in our comic book movie-mad future to underperform. Budgeted at around $200 million — which included pricey reshoots to change an ending that was too similar to that of Captain Marvel — Dark Phoenix wound up hustling only $65 million domestically. (It fared better overseas, netting $186 million.)

Dark Phoenix was a Fox baby, and Disney wound up singling out their latest corporate acquisition, saying they’re dragging the company down, however slightly. Execs tallied that, put together, the live-action Fox film wing posted third quarter losses of $170 million, which they blame on Dark Phoenix as well as, curiously, the expensive, star-studded racing drama Ford v. Ferrari, which won’t even come out until end of year.