Disney buys Lucasfilm for $4 billion and sets ‘Star Wars: Episode 7’ for 2015

Two of Hollywood’s biggest titans have joined forces; Disney has purchased LucasFilm, the home of the hugely popular “Star Wars” franchise. And at least one more “Star Wars” film is on the way.
The landmark deal was made for $4 billion in cash and stock, and includes Industrial Light and Magic, Skywalker Sound.
According to a press release from Disney, a seventh “Star Wars” film is in development for release in 2015.
The release also notes that “more feature films expected to continue the Star Wars saga” in the future.
Kathleen Kennedy, current Co-Chairman of Lucasfilm, will become President of Lucasfilm, reporting to Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn. She will serve as executive producer on forthcoming “Star Wars” films, while “Star Wars” creator George Lucas will serve as creative consultant.
It’s unclear if “Episode 7” will pick up where “Episode 6” (1983’s “Return of the Jedi”) left off, or continue in a new direction.
“Lucasfilm reflects the extraordinary passion, vision, and storytelling of its founder, George Lucas,” said Walt Disney Company chairman Robert A. Iger in a press release. “This transaction combines a world-class portfolio of content including ‘Star Wars,’ one of the greatest family entertainment franchises of all time, with Disney”s unique and unparalleled creativity across multiple platforms, businesses, and markets to generate sustained growth and drive significant long-term value.”
“For the past 35 years, one of my greatest pleasures has been to see ‘Star Wars’ passed from one generation to the next,” said George Lucas in a statement. “It”s now time for me to pass ‘Star Wars’ on to a new generation of filmmakers. I”ve always believed that ‘Star Wars’ could live beyond me, and I thought it was important to set up the transition during my lifetime. I”m confident that with Lucasfilm under the leadership of Kathleen Kennedy, and having a new home within the Disney organization, ‘Star Wars’ will certainly live on and flourish for many generations to come. Disney”s reach and experience give Lucasfilm the opportunity to blaze new trails in film, television, interactive media, theme parks, live entertainment, and consumer products.”
Among its myriad other holdings, Disney also own Marvel Comics, including such recent film hits as “The Avengers.”
Lucas directed “Star Wars” in 1977, and it became one of Hollywood’s first modern blockbusters, capturing the imagination of millions of moviegoers. The film spawned an empire of merchandise, TV spin-offs and five highly successful feature follow-ups, including 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back” and 1983’s “Jedi,” both of which Lucas produced but didn’t direct. Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, the brand lived on in multimedia platforms (video games, cartoons, comic books, novels). The theatrical side of the series was revived with the prequel trilogy, encompassing 1999’s “The Phantom Menace,” 2002’s “Attack of the Clones” and 2005’s “Revenge of the Sith.”
What do you think of the idea of more “Star Wars” movies, as produced by Disney?
And the Lucas-bashing begins in 3..2..1..
Woohoo!!! Star Wars 7 – The Return of Good Star Wars Movies!!!!!!!!!!!!
We’ll all meet again in Star Wars VII: The Search for More Money
If only Palpatine had Disney’s money, he could have just bought supremacy. Stars Wars, Episode VII: “The Empire Finally Wins”
Why does Disney feel the need to buy everything? They can’t have the whole world! Pretty soon we’ll hear Micky Mouse telling us what to do
I forsee literally EVERYTHING american being owned by one or two conglomerates one day…or just Disney
You my friend are a plonker!
A new ‘Star Wars’ film where Lucas can’t fuck it up? Bring it on!
My mind is spinning out of control with talented directors that I’d love to see getting involved in the ‘Star Wars’ universe…
-Alfonso Cuaron
-Guillermo del Toro
-Brad Bird
-Andrew Stanton (his animated work is superb, and ‘John Carter’ was not a flop because of his direction)
-James Cameron
I’m genuinely excited by the possibilities.. But we’ll see!
Call me old-fashioned but I’m rooting for Spielberg.
Brad Bird! Brad Bird! Brad Bird!
I remember that back in the late 90’s, Spike Jonze was rumored to direct one of the prequels. Well…why not?
Joss Whedon
S, you are not old-fashioned you are right. And Spielberg consultation on Episode III was superb.
The thing is… he won’t do it… and mostly likely it is for the best
And if Lucas is not really fully behind this movie but is just a Consultant I’m really not interested.
I look forward to the awkward moment when it’s announced that Old Luke will NOT be played by Mark Hamill.
I honestly though this was some elaborate hoax at first. This is just insane. I’m excited though. What in the hell will Episode 7 even be about? Could it be an adaptation of The Force Unleashed? Could Ashoka be a main character? I’m so pumped to hear more. Bring on Episode 7!
Sith versus Avengers. NOW.
Unaltered theatrical cuts of the OT on Blu-Ray by 2015. Mark my words.
We can only hope that the next film is directed by Brett Ratner or Michael Bay and follows the life of a young, scrappy Gungan named Jar Jar. With any luck, the theme song will be “Gungan Style”.
Ratner is fully capable of making a good movie.
Brett Ratner is the new Spielberg.
Instead of bashing Lucas, the fanboys need to bash themselves. You probably forced Lucas’s hand to sell Lucasfilm. The result? Even greater commercialization.
I am actually greatly tired of this Pop Culture cannibalization on the part of Disney.
Let’s see… Pixar’s been mostly great. The Marvel Studios output has also been mostly great (and the comics, while I don’t read them anymore, seem to be doing fine). And Disney brought The Muppets back last year with the best Muppets project in ages.
Meanwhile, Lucas churned out three horrible prequels and squandered everything special about Star Wars a long time ago (in a galaxy not so far away). Do I need to mention Indiana Jones 4?
So what’s this about “pop culture cannibalization” again? Hell, here’s a chance to have some GOOD Star Wars (and maybe one good last Indy movie) again? I’m not seeing how Disney can do any worse than George.
If Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher are in this every living American will see this movie.
Carrie Fisher would definitely do it, but they’ll need to be ready to shell out major cash if they want Harrison Ford to even answer their phone calls.
If Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher are in this every living American will see this movie. Totally agree. You’ve got everyone born from the early 1950s on, all in line for a single movie because they ALL associate some aspect of their youth or early years with that cast. If Disney pulls off that cast for a single movie, they doubled their investment easily. Very smart movie with the bonus of Lucas not creating or writing it.
That would be great but I don’t think Harrison Ford would do it in a million years. Based on interviews I’ve seen over the years, I think he has no enthusiasm for Han Solo at all. Actually, he doesn’t seem to have much enthusiasm for acting in general anymore.
I agree he’ll likely say no way – I’ve seen the same. Still, it’d be nice to see them try. I remember Hammill showed up up ripped and fit around the mid-2000s because he thought he’d get to be Skywalker again. When Lucus said he was done, fat and old he got. He deserves a shot at that feeling he had back then. Skywalker’s all he’s got.
If Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher are in this every living American will see this movie.
Not sure how I feel about Disney’s logo playing in front of Star Wars instead of 20th Century Fox’s. And Disney better leave alone Star Wars: The Clone Wars. That show is golden and needs no outside interference from Disney.
Disney logo just isn’t the same as the Fox fanfare, alas, as this video proves: [www.youtube.com]
LUCAS!!! Why do you keep destroying my childhood
I don’t want Disney anywhere near the Indiana Jones series and I do not want to see the characters from that series and Star Wars in theme parks, crossover games or any other such media.
Too late by ten-twenty years. Disneyland already has Star Tours and Temple of the Forbidden Eye (and Indy ride), and Disney’s Hollywood Studios has Star Tours and the Indiana Jones Stunt Show.
Yeah, what are you talking about? Have you ever been to the theme parks? Star Tours is huge at Disney’s Hollywood studios. It’s not just the ride, but also Star Wars show outside of it and kind of a mini Star Wars village in a way.
And you know what? It’s great. I don’t understand why anyone who likes Star Wars wouldn’t want to see some of these things brought to life in a theme park. “I don’t like awesome things.”
@Primogen…uh pretty sure he was being sarcastic and pointing out thy Disney has long enjoyed a comfortable relationship with Lucasfilm…
I’m not convinced Guesto was being sarcastic, since he mentioned crossover games — unless he was referring the the Star Wars and Indy games done with Lego. Similar comments were made by fanboys when Disney bought Marvel — and they weren’t being sarcastic.
I actually think this is a really good fit. Disney will keep the material family friendly, and have proven through the Avengers that they can handle a franchise and attract quality talent.
I’m all for Guillermo del Toro. I think he’d be perfect.
Wouldn’t it be sweet if James Cameron got pulled out of the Avatar sequel to helm the new Star Wars? Win Win!
4 @#$#$ing billion!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Come on guys, let`s at least give it a chance before we start saying it sucks. Sure, it is going to be lame seeing that stupid Disney logo with the castle popping up before, but I guess that is just the price you pay to see the franchise live on.
George, what have you done? Your just going to let Disney take one of the most badass franchises in cinematic history, and beat and rape it til it exudes the stench of tweeny-boppers… Da fuck man