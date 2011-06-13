Disney reveals teaser for ‘Cars’ spin-off movie ‘Planes’

I don’t get it.
I want to get it.Â I want to understand the basic world so that it doesn’t nag at me while I’m watching these films, but so far, I don’t get it.
Here’s the thingâ€¦ every Pixar film hangs on at least one big idea that the audience is asked to accept, and for the most part, I get the big ideas.Â “The Incredibles” is a family of superheroes.Â Easy enough.Â “A Bug’s Life” is our world, but just observed from the perspective of bugs.Â “Toy Story” sets up the basic rule that toys are alive but pretend not to be when we’re around.Â Got it.Â “Ratatouille” asks you to swallow the notion of a rat with a refined palette who wants to be a world-class chef.Â “WALL-E” takes place in a world where our trash finally choked our planet out.Â All of these ideas are fairly easy to grasp.
So what is it about the world of “Cars” that freaks me out?Â Well, I don’t understand the nature of their entire world.Â They are all obviously machines, built for a purpose, but in a world where there are no people at all, who built the cars, and why?Â Why do they have interiors?Â Is this an understated horror film where there are mass graves of humans, remnants from the Great Auto Uprising, that are just off-camera, never mentioned but always there?Â Or did these machines just start building themselves for some reason, complete with a space for someone to sit, but in a world where they are never given that satisfaction because there is no one to sit in them?
Sure, you can argue I’m overthinking it, but I genuinely don’t get it, and I can’t turn off that writer’s part of my brain.Â I know it doesn’t matter to the true target audience, because I’ve seen the way my kids respond to the world of “Cars,” and they couldn’t be any more excited right now about “Cars 2” if they tried.Â I’m hesitant to show them the trailer for Disney’s direct-to-video spin-off movie “Planes,” but only because I don’t want to hear “Daddy, when does ‘Planes’ come out?” every day between now and 2013.
Even so, there is indeed a trailer for that spin-off today, and once again, I ask youâ€¦ why do they have interiors?Â For what purpose were they built?Â WHERE ARE ALL THE PEOPLE!?!?!?
I’ll bet you $1000 every one of those machines is fueled by Soylent Green.
LOL Nice musings.
And I could never really put my finger on just what has always been a bit off about this franchise, but you just got it, Drew. It’s the only world of Pixar’s that is distinctly not of our own.
I don’t get the full-on hate for ‘Cars’ that many people seem to foster, but I think this disconnect goes a long way toward explaining why it’s deemed in lower regard amongst Pixar’s oeurve.
But I will argue with anyone that ‘Cars’ is likely the company’s most watched film. Kids can’t get enough of it and every parent I know has had to endure the days of back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back ‘Cars’ rewatches. For weeks on end. And just when you think it’s finally passed, the film finds its way back into rotation after what amounts to but a three-week reprieve and it’s off to the races again.
So I can understand your trepidation.
Yeah, I remember watching the opening scene with all those cars cheering on – cars – and being inexplicably creeped out. Took me out of the rest of the film pretty much. Except for the bit where they scared the tractors – that was so ridiculous, weird and totally funny.
Yeah, pretty much, I just assumed Cars is a sequel to “Maximum Overdrive”
I get Cars alright, but Planes? What self respecting Pixar fanatic isn’t going to roll their eyes at that trailer? This is exactly the sort of direction I hoped Pixar would never go down, yet here we go. Inevitable I guess.
It is the Disney effect. This is no different to the Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Timon and Pumbaa spin-offs from those classic films. Yet its strange because the computer animation is still so good. Unlike those where the gulf in quality of animation was so great I never had a problem shunning those.
Planes technically looks like something I’ll have to see, but I know it’s not been made for the same reasons and the legacy that made it possible.
I really hope Cars 2 is awesome. It’s received so much hate since it’s inception on the Internet. Whilst children the world over cannot wait for it. In fairness, there are people out there hitting at Cars 2 whilst getting excited for a new Transformers movie.
If ever there was a sequel it’s core audience really craved, Cars 2 is it. If anything it defines the reason for a sequel. Kids worship the world and Pixar are not only going to cash in, but hopefully make a great movie in the process. They’re 11 for 11 to date – no reason to doubt them .
Oh! How I understand you! I have EXACTLY the same problem. My friends don’t understand. They say it’s for kids and that I shouldn’t overthink it but, in my brain, it just doesn’t compute.
I had the exact same reaction while watching the first film in the theater. Why it irritates me I couldn’t properly explain and still have yet, I guess its because off the superficialness, like something you’d expect from knockoff companies like Dreamworks or The Weinsteins.
As far as I can tell, the world of Cars is the ultimate evolution of the machine world that was left at the end of the last Matrix movie. All machines, all the time, but cheerful-er.
I don’t actually get whether all the people who take the “where are the people?” approach to writing about ‘Cars’ are joking (“understated horror film where there are mass graves of humans, remnants from the Great Auto Uprising, that are just off-camera” definitely reads tongue-in-cheek) or if it’s intended as a serious criticism of the film. ‘Cars’ is obviously not going for a James Cameron-style idea of world building, with biological and cultural evolutionary theory all worked out. They’ve taken a blatantly playful approach to building the world (almost literally, in that it seems like a world created in the image of how children might play if they had only car toys and no action figures to drive them). In fact, I assume the decision to skip dealing with people altogether was made to avoid having questions about the plausibility and nature of the world going the other way. I tend to think that if they’d done a feature in the style of ‘Susie the Little Blue Coupe’ or ‘Little Johnny Jet’ or ‘One Cab’s Family’ (with a human nurse delivering a baby sedan from a pregnant car), the universe of the movie would be way too weird in the other direction.
I mean, the business in ‘Stand By Me’ about Goofy wearing pants and Pluto being a dog is funny, but as a serious critique it would be focusing on minutiae that most audiences intuitively understand are unimportant, at the expense of being able to enjoy what those cartoons are actually about (funny gags, appealing characters, etc). Now, obviously if ‘Cars’ doesn’t work for you anyway then that’s another story, and there’s been PLENTY written about how much worse it is than other Pixar films (it’s the “least good”, agreed). It just seems like if you didn’t have the boys you’d probably be better off skipping ‘Cars 2’ altogether, since you and the people telling the story have different priorities from the get-go. Of course, I’m glad you’ll have to see it anyway, because I’m looking forward to what I assume should be a fun Film Nerd 2.0 out of the thing!
Funny, you managed to turn off the “writer’s” part of your brain just fine for Your Highness.
We shall have to simply disagree on that one. I thought the points Nathanielw above me made were quite spot on. Pixar realized how to target a market/audience of kids who love to play with their toy cars and give them adventures. And once that had that idea, they managed to include a ton of visual and pun-ish gags to keep the adults smiling. Now I know we all have our hang-ups, the little things that bug us when other similar things don’t, things that bother no one else but that you can’t let go. But in this case, while it’s funny to see your outrage, it really is just a kids movie, man. And clearly, Pixar knows what they’re doing if they’ve got their target audience excited.
The link to the trailer is not working anymore. Here’s a working one – [www.youtube.com]
And I did all this without even seeing the trailer (and I plan to keep it that way).
Didn’t you ever see the old (I think it was MGM) cartoon about the taxicab whose kid wanted to be a hot rod? I always figured “Cars” was just the sequel/tribute to that.
I know it’s a cop out to say, but really I think this is Pixar’s “for kids” line of movies. Pure children’s candy designed to appeal just to them. The most basic of basics: Adventures with Cars.
Also, it might be a bit of a cash in – Pixar takes risks (sure they all seem to pay off) but this is a safe cash cow for them and if this is them ‘selling out’ it’s still as good as some of the best of the rest.
I think we’re all ignoring the real issue here, which is that there’s a trailer for a Disney cartoon that uses a White Zombie song.
I agree that the premise of Cars is weird. My review was mainly a list of questions about the world. I’m especially interested to know if there are tanks and bomber jets off fighting wars over fuel somewhere, if those not born as war machines appreciate the sacrifices those vehicles make, and if it would be fair to create peace when a segment of the population was born with the purpose of fighting wars. Looks like Planes will give me some insights into the jets, at least.
But it’s the weirdness that I like about that movie. Yeah I prefer your Wall-Es or your Ups, but Cars isn’t bad like people say. The amount of detail put into the absurd world and the technical achievements of animating things like an entire audience of cars make it fun. It’s weird how hung up people get on it, like when the Cars 2 trailer came out people kept asking why a car would go through a metal detector.
Because it’s a fucking joke is why! Nobody asked why Mr. Potato Head would have a hockey puck with arms and legs that he could call “You hockey puck.”
Why can’t people accept a simple cartoon premise anymore? Of all the problems that I had with the first film, its premise – a world like ours, only with all kinds of vehicles instead of us – wasn’t one of them.
It’s not like they tried to convince us that it was really “our” world, wasn’t it?
Nobody questions the world of Mickey Mouse cartoons, where all kinds of antropomorphic animals live.
You’re not the only one experiencing something cognitively off about the world of Cars. There is no premise – nothing makes sense. It offers only a bizarre vision of human extinction, like a sitcom about the Terminator robots. I doubt that Cars would have made it past Pixar’s quality control gatekeepers if it weren’t Lasseter’s pet project.
I would bet my life there’s animators, even the ones that work on the Cars movies, who’ve already thought of this. And then some guy went, “look, they’re cars. Don’t think about it too hard.” Maybe it’s a running joke with the studio that there’s all these inconsistencies in the Cars world that are left unexplained but no one seems to mind. Maybe there’s a secret animated short in the Pixar archives that chronicles the genocide of all humanity and the eventual ascension of cars from GPS enabled smart cars to dominant lifeforms. I’d watch that.
Because I’ve read about the process Pixar goes through to develop a story and then make that into a movie and I find it hard to believe SOMEONE wouldn’t have thought of this.
The world of Cars is fantasy, just like watching a film that has living toys or talking insects. No different. I don’t want this world to worry about explaining where the people are or it suddenly turns in midichlorians (or however you spell that garbage). Film geeks crap on this movie, but really it’s no differnt then that old car cartoon we used to watch during the tom and jerry hour. John L, created this franchise because he himself loved it and now he decided to make a spy adventure as the next chapter. Maybe he and Bird wanted to both be working in the same genre.
My distaste for ‘Cars’ stems entirely from the fact that while they’re making unchallenging work like that, they’re not pushing the limits of what the medium can do, just providing lowest-common-denominator pap. It’s still better than all the other pap, but it’s still just baby food. But if it turns into a “One for Disney, one for us” deal, I think I can live with that. As long as a sequel to “Incredibles” is in the cards.
I like CARS a whole lot, and it is my favorite Pixar that is not about talking toys. The deal with the world of the Cars is that all the living things except plants and maybe bacteria are vehicles. The cars aren’t for people and there never were people. The end! It is totally weird and makes no “sense.”
Literally and metaphorically, this immediately begs the questions: why/how/for what purpose would there be cars without beings to use the cars?… The entire wackadoo premise simply 1) sets up an endless string of puns and jokes about “What if everything was cars!?” 2) provides opportunity for an unexpectedly soulful look at American car culture. Why DO we get so invested in our cars, when they’re simply tools for conveyance?
To me the topics (the disappearing dream of Route 66 and its importance to American identity; a celebration of the thrills of NASCAR plus very gentle critique rather than dismissive satire) and ideas CARS digs into are special because they are so specific and unique. It’s “about” our relationship with cars and roads, as TOY STORY is (partly) about toys, where I don’t feel FINDING NEMO is about our attitudes towards the sea or that UP investigates the history of aviation. Perhaps PLANES will, and to that I say “right on.”
Reply to comment…Easy one to answer,Drew…THE FUEL IS PEOPLE!! The fuel companies went green….soylent green.
I had the same questions about Transformers
Almost did a spit take on that last sentence. Anyone have a link to the trailer? Since Vern mentioned a Rob Zombie song, I’ve got to see it.