Disney sets new ‘Saving Mr. Banks,’ ‘Phineas and Ferb’ and Pixar movie release dates

Walt Disney Studios announced some new release dates for a number of films this morning. The biggest news was that Marvel Studios’ “Ant Man” was officially green lit for 2015, but the studio had release date shuffling for some of its non-superhero efforts as well.

“Phineas and Ferb,” an animated kids movie based on the popular Disney Channel series, will now hit theaters on July 28, 2013. It had previously been listed as a 2014 undated effort.

John Lee Hancock’s “Saving Mr. Banks,” the story of the long relationship between “Mary Poppins” author Travers Robert Goff (Colin Farrell) and Walt Disney (Tom Hanks) over the film adaption of “Poppins,” is now set for Dec. 20, 2013. That puts “Banks” smack dab in the middle of awards season consideration as well as the holiday movie mix.

DisneyNature will bring a close up look at the world of “Bears” on April 18, 2014. The studio has had significant success with previous docs “Earth, “Oceans,” “African Cats” and “Chimpanzee.

On the higher end animation front, there is an untitled Disney animated release dated for Nov. 7, 2014. A year later, Pixar will bring a rare Christmas release to its legendary slate when an untitled Pixar film opens on Dec. 25, 2015. In fact, the last Pixar movie to open outside of May or June was “The Incredibles” on Nov. 5, 2004.

Walt Disney Studio’s next film is “Wreck-it-Ralph” on Nov. 2.