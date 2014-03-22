Disney sets next D23 Expo for 2015

#Disney #Pixar #Star Wars #Marvel
and 03.22.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Disney announced this week the dates for their next company-focused convention. The D23 Expo will return to Anaheim, Calif. the weekend of Aug. 14-16, 2015.

Settling into an apparent “every other year” pattern, D23 focuses on “what”s new and what”s on the horizon from theme parks, television, music, games and films, including Pixar, the Muppets, Star Wars and Marvel.” At past D23 Expos, Disney has brought out everyone from Johnny Depp, dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow to announce the fourth “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie, to the almost-complete cast of “The Avengers.” Last year saw Tom Hiddleston singing “Bare Necessities,” while Disney and Marvel teased their “Seekers of the Weird” comic project.

Advance tickets for D23 Expo 2015 will go on sale at D23Expo.com beginning Aug. 14, 2014.

