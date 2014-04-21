Disney shows off latest ‘Star Wars Rebels’ clip at WonderCon

and 04.21.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Back in February Lucasfilm revealed six characters from their upcoming animated series “Star Wars Rebels”, one of whom, Hera, was described as “strong-minded.” Today at WonderCon, Executive Producer Dave Filoni and Vanessa Marshall, who voices the character, shared a short clip featuring Hera, and yes, that seems like an apt description.

In the clip, Hera is joined by the droid Chopper as she flies the not-so-friendly skies and takes on a couple of Tie Fighters:

“Star Wars Rebels” will debut as a one-hour special this summer on Disney Channel before moving in the fall to Disney XD.

TAGSDAVE FILONIDISNEYDisney ChannelStar WarsSTAR WARS REBELSVanessa MarshallWondercon 2014

