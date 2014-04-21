Disney shows off latest ‘Star Wars Rebels’ clip at WonderCon

(CBR) Back in February Lucasfilm revealed six characters from their upcoming animated series “Star Wars Rebels”, one of whom, Hera, was described as “strong-minded.” Today at WonderCon, Executive Producer Dave Filoni and Vanessa Marshall, who voices the character, shared a short clip featuring Hera, and yes, that seems like an apt description.

In the clip, Hera is joined by the droid Chopper as she flies the not-so-friendly skies and takes on a couple of Tie Fighters:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Star Wars Rebels” will debut as a one-hour special this summer on Disney Channel before moving in the fall to Disney XD.