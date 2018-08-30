Lucasfilm

Ever since the first concept art for a supposed “Star Wars land attraction at Disneyland and other affiliated theme parks — now known as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — were released in 2017, everyone has had the same question: Will there by a cantina? Early reports indicates there would be one, or at least something like one, but offered little by way of details. Thanks to an official release of new concept art and some information by Disney and Lucasfilm, however, now we know that there will be a cantina, and it will have booze.

According to USA Today, a place known as “Oga’s Cantina” will open at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge locations at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios: