Disneyland’s Upcoming ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Attraction Will Feature A Booze-Filled Cantina

#Drinks #Disney #Star Wars
08.30.18 37 mins ago

Lucasfilm

Ever since the first concept art for a supposed “Star Wars land attraction at Disneyland and other affiliated theme parks — now known as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — were released in 2017, everyone has had the same question: Will there by a cantina? Early reports indicates there would be one, or at least something like one, but offered little by way of details. Thanks to an official release of new concept art and some information by Disney and Lucasfilm, however, now we know that there will be a cantina, and it will have booze.

According to USA Today, a place known as “Oga’s Cantina” will open at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge locations at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios:

Just like the cantinas seen in Star Wars: A New Hope and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Oga’s Cantina will feature music, exotic drinks (of both the alcoholic and non-alcoholic variety) served in a variety of extraterrestrial vessels, and be a safe haven for smugglers and bounty hunters alike.

“You never know who you might meet in a Star Wars Cantina,” says Ken Whiting, a member of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions board of directors. “Now you can find out.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drinks#Disney#Star Wars
TAGSDISNEYDisneylandDRINKSStar Warsstar wars: galaxy's edgeTheme Parks

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 8 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP