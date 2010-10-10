Disney takes a page from ‘Avatar’ with ‘Tron Legacy’ IMAX sneak

Mark your calendars, Walt Disney Studios will be previewing 20-plus minutes of “Tron Legacy” footage for moviegoers in select IMAX theaters on Oct. 28.

Titled “Tron Night: An IMAX 3D Experience,” moviegoers will be able to obtain free tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis starting 10:00 a.m./PDT this Tuesday, Oct. 12 by visiting Facebook.com/Tron.

In a release today, Sean Bailey, currently President of Production for the studio, but also a producer on “Legacy” said, “It”s exciting to offer fans an early, exclusive 3D preview of ‘Tron Legacy” in the ultimate of formats. We can”t wait for audiences around the world to experience the visually stunning and cutting-edge world that director Joe Kosinski has created.”

The free event is similar to a sneak peek 20th Century Fox staged for “Avatar” last year. The main difference being the “Avatar” event was held in August, almost four months before the eventual blockbuster’s opening and this screening is only seven weeks before “Tron’s” Dec. 17 debut. While Fox’s event was to give the public a look into what at the time was a very secretive production process for James Cameron’s film, Disney has been showing footage of “Legacy” since July 2008’s Comic-Con when a short demo was played unannounced for attendees.

The announcement comes as the company is under increasing pressure to assure a blockbuster opening for “Legacy.” While the studio has had impressive results this year with “Alice in Wonderland” and “Toy Story 3,” the rest of the slate has performed significantly under expectations. The underwhelming opening of “Secretariat” this weekend is the studio’s fourth financial disappointment in a row. By sneaking some buzzworthy footage for “Legacy,” Disney is hoping to generate even more “must-see” hype among moviegoers before the Sci-Fi thriller’s opening.

Additionally, Disney announced a theme park tie in, “ElecTRONica,” is now up and running at the Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, CA. According to the studio, the nighttime street event features a “dynamic visual and music based experience,” a re-creation of Flynn’s Arcade as well as a chance for park visitors to see a special 3-D preview of the film. “ElecTRONica” will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night as well as nightly through the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday periods until April 2011.

“Tron Legacy” opens nationwide on Dec. 17.