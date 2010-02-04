Disney wants Amy Adams back for ‘Enchanted 2’

They would never admit it publicly, but executives at the Walt Disney Studios was a bit disappointed with the initial returns for the well-reviewed and audience friendly “Enchanted.” The hybrid musical/comedy was a riff on the studio’s traditional animated fairy tales and ended up with three Oscar nominations in the Best Original Song category, was Amy Adams’ breakout commercial role and pulled in $340 million worldwide, but the scuttlebutt was that the film should have actually grossed more domestically. That may be why it’s taken awhile for the Mouse House to greenlight a sequel, but new studio Chairman Rich Ross is changing all that.

Variety reports that “The Proposal’s” Anne Fletcher will direct “Enchaned 2” and that Disney has hired veteran Jessie Nelson (“Stepmom,” “The Story of Us”) to write the screenplay. Fletcher is coming off the monster success of “The Proposal,” but the former choreographer is also behind such hits as “Step Up” and “27 Dresses.” No reason was given for original director Kevin Lima’s departure.

As expected, the studio would like stars Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and possibly Susan Sarandon to return, but that may not be a simple task. Adams price tag has clearly gone up even with the bomb “Leap Year” diminishing the glow of her biggest hit, “Julie and Julia.” Plus, Dempsey still has that hectic “Grey’s Anatomy” schedule to deal with. The casting scenario on the project will definitely be something to watch.

Additionally, there is no word on whether the acclaimed songwriting duo of Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz would be invited back again, but it would be a shocker if they weren’t.

The studio has also not divulged a time frame of when they hope to get “Enchanted 2” in front of cameras or in theaters, but this is the most significant news that they plan to move forward with the picture in some time.