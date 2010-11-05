Disney XD greenlights animated ‘TRON’ spinoff

11.05.10 8 years ago
Disney XD has formally confirmed that the cable network will be spinning off this winter’s “TRON: Legacy” as a new animated series premiering in the summer of 2012.
“TRON: Uprising” will be executive produced and directed by Charlie Bean (“Samurai Jack,” “Robotboy”) and will feature “TRON: Legacy” screenwriters Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz as consulting producers, along with “TRON: Legacy” co-producer Justin Stringer.
The Disney XD series will bridge the gap in the “TRON” storyline between the 1982 feature film and “TRON: Legacy.” “TRON: Uprising” will, in turn, be preceded by a 10-part micro-series airing in the fall of 2011.
“‘TRON: Uprising’ is the culmination of an extraordinary collaboration between Disney Television Animation and our feature film studio,” states Gary Marsh, president, Entertainment, and Chief Creative Officer, Disney Channels Worldwide. “And it is a perfect reflection of everything we want Disney XD to stand for –innovative storytelling, aspirational, heroic characters, and world class design.”
The all-star vocal cast will include Elijah Wood as Beck, a young computer programmer who enters the computer world of The Grid and becomes a revolutionary leader. Also lending their voices are Emmanuelle Chiriqui, Mandy Moore, Nate Corddry, Lance Henriksen, Paul Reubens, Reginald VelJohnson and, naturally, Bruce Boxleitner.
“TRON: Legacy,” starring Garrett Hedlund, Jeff Bridges and Olivia Wilde, opens on December 17, 2010.

