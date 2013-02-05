Disney’s Bob Iger confirms ‘Star Wars’ spinoff films coming from Kasdan and Kinberg

I’m not sure this is exactly breaking news so much as it’s a confirmation of what they’ve been saying since the Disney deal was originally announced.
Yes… they are making stand-alone films in the “Star Wars” universe. Yes, they will feature characters you already know. Yes, Simon Kinberg and Lawrence Kasdan are working on them. All of this has been reported already.
This is what we have to look forward to for the next few years. We’re going to end up breathlessly reporting the same few things over and over in an absence of new information, just because each and every mention of “Star Wars” is a bonanza of SEO magic. And why not? “Star Wars” fans are out there frantically searching for new information. We’ve probably run ten or twelve stories about the series since the Disney deal was announced, and I’ve got a podcast going up sometime today with a ton of “Star Wars” conversation at the center of it.
I guess the reason this is “news” today is because Bob Iger confirmed it in a video clip on CNBC:
There’s really nothing new here, but it’s nice to know that we’re getting excited for the right reasons. I love that Kasdan has been brought into the fold as a major voice in the mix. Took everyone long enough to bring him back into the “Star Wars” fold. It’s like someone finally went back and read the credits to “Raiders Of The Lost Ark” and “The Empire Strikes Back” and noticed who one of the key players on those films was. Kasdan’s contributions to the best moments in those series cannot be underestimated. He took the very interesting ideas that Lucas and Leigh Brackett had and he turned them into a script that perfectly expressed an aesthetic that was equal parts ’70s cynicism and ’40s optimism, a new version of old pulp done right. You want to see just how on-target Kasdan was in a dartboard that featured a whole lot of “how-to-get-it-wrong,” throw on “Doc Savage – Man of Bronze” sometime. Wow. Just wow. They started with the actual source material that Lucas and Spielberg were dropping into the blender, and they ended up completely and utterly wrong. Kasdan deserves credit for nailing the thing that I think most people love when they say they love “Raiders” and “Empire,” and that’s the wry smartass voice that made Harrison Ford a movie star, and that’s the single largest element missing from the prequels. I don’t need Kasdan to write Han again, per se, but I’d like to see him bring some swagger back to space opera.
The real story that’s being told here is that JJ Abrams and Kathleen Kennedy are building an ongoing overall creative team, and that team is going to be generating a variety of “Star Wars” stories in different styles and lengths, and that’s been the dream all along. The moment that “Star Wars” goes from being the personal story told by one artist to being a canvass against which pretty much any story can be told by a filmmaker, it becomes larger. It is a richer world the moment you start opening it up, and I find I’m not excited by the prospect of any particular upcoming “Star Wars” story, but by the notion of all the upcoming “Star Wars” stories. I know I’ll like some, I know I won’t like others, and I’m just happy they’re going to get made. It is right now, in my opinion, the most exciting time to be a “Star Wars” fan that has ever existed, because right now, it’s all about potential in a way that it hasn’t been since about 1978. I remember dreaming about all the possible things we’d see in the future of “Star Wars,” and as the toys finally started to arrive in stores and I set out playing with them, there were some days where my friends and I would play our favorite scenes from the films. But there were plenty of days, many more in fact, where we’d simply start with our favorite characters and play out brand new stories with new planets and new aliens and new powers in the Force and new Jedi and new Sith and new allies and new enemies. Any other toy I owned was pressed into service and repurposed for the “Star Wars” universe. That blank piece of paper is what made “Star Wars” so thrilling to me as a kid. Dreaming about what might be is what kept it active every single day for me. It occupied such a primary part of my childhood inner life that I can’t imagine a world without it.
And now, my kids get to have that same experience because of this Disney deal and because of the breadth of the plans they already have, which I’m sure are just the earliest versions of the plans they’ll eventually make, it’s a safe bet that we’re looking at another six or seven “Star Wars” films at the bare minimum. There is a chance that my kids will eventually get to share new “Star Wars” films with their own kids, that this really will become a generational thing that is ongoing. Forget about the corporate or the financial implications of that… speaking creatively, I think there’s something really powerful about a fictional universe that is lived in by decades worth of creators, all of them adding something, contributing, making it into this living thing over time.
Will it be a “Yoda” film or Joe Johnston’s “Boba Fett” film or a Jabba The Hutt film? I guarantee that the call hasn’t been made yet about what’s going first. The point is that it sounds like they’re generating material, exploring ideas, and seeing what ends up being the most exciting option. Fair warning… I ran a little market research test of my own this afternoon. I was out with the kids when Greg Ellwood called to ask me if I would write something about the Iger appearance, and so as I drove home, I asked my two “Star Wars” fans which characters they would want movies about. There were votes for Chewbacca, “the Butt-Heads,” which is what they call the Hammerhead aliens, two of the Clone Trooper characters I can’t tell apart, and Asaaj Ventress. When I asked them how they’d feel about a Yoda movie, there was a long silence.
Finally, Toshi asked, “Just Yoda?”
“Yeah.”
Another long silence, and then, quietly, “Borrrrrrrring.” Followed by an echo from the four year old, that same damning dismissal. “Borrrrring.”
I have a feeling young “Star Wars” fans and older “Star Wars” fans may end up with very different wish lists for what they want from these stand-alone films. For now, it still sounds like “Episode VII” will be the key priority, and the prime focus for the studio.
“Star Wars: Episode VII” is set for release in the summer of 2015.
What of the TV Series, apparently about the criminal underworld of Bounty Hunters and Smugglers? I wonder if this means they now have the budget to make it, or will they instead cherry pick the best ideas for the movies?
I know a lot of people dismiss Boba Fett as an uninteresting cypher of a character, somewhat demystified by the Prequel origin story, but I still think he has great potential to carry an entertaining movie.
I thought they pretty much confirmed the TV series was shelved once the Disney purchase of Lucasfilm was announced?
The Star Wars TV series is still in development. [insidetv.ew.com]
The latest podcast on iTunes is a re-post of the last one, despite the description being a new one.
I’m surprised at your kids lack of enthusiasm for an only Yoda movie considering they seemed to like him when they watched all the SW films. His big duels with Dooku and Sidious in Eps II and III seemed to be a big hit for them. Thinking about it though it’s like Yoda always seems to be the wet blanket most of the time and giving out lectures. I would disagree on older Star Wars fans liking a Yoda movie too. Devin Faraci over at BADASS DIGEST seems to really hate the idea of him “spinning and flipping and running around like a Sonic the Hedgehog character” as he did in AOTC.
I want a road movie with the Cantina Band.
bahahahaha oh man, you made me lose it at work. I’m picturing a Blues Brothers style romp with the band now. I’m going to be giggling to myself all day :)
It’s 106 light-years to Coruscant, we got a full tank of hypermatter, half a pack of death sticks, it’s dark… and we’re wearing glareshades.
So I suppose the report of a Yoda film that was floating around yesterday was precursor to this announcement?
Would I want to see a Yoda solo film? Not in the slightest. To be honest, there isn’t really a character from the original or prequel trilogy that I would really want to see a film based around.
I think they’re better off going with an EU or original character,
I have hard time believing that Disney will announced a film about a character who met his fate in an existing film (Yoda, Boba Fett, Jabba) any time soon. Once they do that, it becomes a ‘prequel’, and I would think they would want to avoid that word until they reestablish the universe.
Spin-off “non-mainline” films means we’re one step closer to an onscreen depiction of Mara Jade. And the good news is if they want to tell a side story they can cast a young actress and just hire Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor.
Honestly, I think Disney will be merrily ignoring the EU. The age of the principal cast from the original films means they’ll be doing post-New Jedi Order stuff, but there’s no way they’ll leave Chewie dead – he’s part of a cinematic double-act with Han Solo that people will want to see on-screen. And that’s before you even get to the reams of backstory on the Skywalker kids. No, these are going to ignore the EU continuity, just as George Lucas ignored Timothy Zahn’s Spaarti Cylinders when making Attack of the Clones.
I just hope that they don’t kill the golden goose by having too many stories. The worst thing that could happen is that the paying public begin to lose interest with all these spinoffs.
As some people have mentioned earlier, television could be the the best format for the Star Wars Universe, what with the progress of CGI & HD TV and current shows like Game Of Thrones using them to great effect.
I am sure that you have a nice family. But I dont care reading about your kids.
I am sure that you have a nicw family. But I don’t care reading about yor kids.
What is the deal trashing on Drew for talking about his kids all of a sudden. It’s not like he just started last week. If you don’t like it, maybe he isn’t your cup ‘o tea. Personally, I have a son about the same age and I enjoy seeing what he throws at them. By the way, if you read this drew, when are you gonna show Toshi the Nolan batman films? I keep debating on that with my son.
What his kids say they want to see if why I am DEATHLY SCARED of anything filmed. Anyone from the prequels and the clone wars is just boring. Who wouldnt want to see an in his prime Yoda movie? But these kids would rather see two nameless characters from a cartoon. I hope Disney doesn’t listen to 10 and unders.
If they’re fucking smart they will, since those are the ones who are going to be begging their parents for the toys.
I would rather watch a dozen new films focusing on Captain Rex or Commander Cody than a Yoda-in-his-prime movie (which by the way, is prequel & Clone Wars era.
I’m often amazed at the hatred directed towards the Clone Wars cartoon, which has routinely demonstrated a better grasp of the OT aesthetic than anything in the prequels… and it’s set during that era! If anything, Clone Wars proves that the prequel era ISN’T boring.
While on this topic; I’ve no problem with the spin-off standalone films taking place at various points in the chronology. There’s a lot of great stuff that’s happening at the fringes of the big event during the prequels. What fails to interest me is the promise of another series of prequels (even if it’s character prequels, not saga prequels). The outcome of a Young Han Solo film is all but inevitable, but not for an unnamed protagonist in a Swashbuckling space pirates installment.
Finally, I hope Disney doesn’t listen to the fans who are in their 20s or older, myself included.
The Clone Wars is total garbage. it is why no one over 10 has watched anything associated with it. If they want to cash in thats fine but Star Wars is a brand and turning out shitty movies will hurt said brand.
I’m wondering if maybe the Simon Kinberg movie, the Yoda movie and Zak Snyder Seven Samurai movie aren’t all the same thing?
This is great news all around. I personally don’t have much of an interest in a stand alone Yoda film. However if you combine that idea with the other one floating around, that of a Seven Sammari type story, and you are on to something.
I think the idea of Yoda leading a group of Jedi, post Episode III, on a mission to rescue someone or several people from captitivy from the Empire would be pretty awesome.
For me though, I would love, love to see a film or several films based during the times of the old republic, when the Jedi and Sith were at war. There is so much to mine from that material. I mean the idea of two powerful groups with differing theological views warring with each other is a pretty good one. You could explore the effect of this war on whole planets and peoples. It could be the most broad space war movie ever made.
Anyway, this is very good news. Gotta tip my hat so far to Disney. They are handling this all, to this point, better than I ever expected.
I find your abundance of faith affirming, Drew. But you may also be a lone voice amongst your peers. Other bloggers are taking a decidedly negative, cynical position. To paraphrase a quote from Jurassic Park: I don’t understand this wide-eyed attitude, especially from geeks. If this kind of news doesn’t get us excited, at least by the potential of what may lie ahead, then this proves that nothing, and I mean NOTHING, can make us happy.
As long as there is blue milk.
My kids, 3 & 5, worship Yoda and would happily watch a trilogy of films about the green Jedi Master