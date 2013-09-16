Disney’s ‘Into the Woods’ starts production with Meryl Streep

09.16.13 5 years ago
Disney has announced that production began last week on their upcoming musical, “Into the Woods,” which is based on the Tony-winning musical from James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim. The adaptation is being directed by Rob Marshall (“Chicago,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”) and will feature a new song from Sondheim and a screenplay from Lapine.
“Into the Woods” is a reimagined look at the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tales. The musical takes several of the stories-including Little Red Riding Hood and Cinderella-and ties them all together. The show has appeared on Broadway and London’s West End, with the original Broadway run going for 764 performances.
The all-star cast for the new film includes Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden, Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine, Johnny Depp, Lilla Crawford, Daniel Huttlestone, Tracey Ullman, Christine Baranski, MacKenzie Mauzy, and Billy Magnussen. Streep gets to take on the role of the Witch, a role played by Bernadette Peters in the original Broadway run and Vanessa Williams in the revival.
The new movie is slated to open Christmas Day 2014.

