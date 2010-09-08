Disturbed earns fourth No. 1 album on Billboard 200 over Eminem, Katy Perry

For the fourth time in the band’s history, a new album from Disturbed claims the top of the Billboard 200. “Asylum” enters at No. 1 with 179,000 copies, with last week”s chart winner Katy Perry”s “Teenage Dream” sinking to No. 7 with 88,000.

Disturbed”s other three albums to top the tally were 2002″s “Believe,” 2005″s “Ten Thousands Fists” and 2008″s “Indestructible.” The latter started with 253,000. The only other rock bands to crown the chart four consecutive times are Dave Matthews Band and Metallica.

The 35th edition of the “NOW! That”s What I Call Music” series debuts at No. 2 with 105,000.

Eminem”s “Recovery” holds tight at No. 3 for a second week with 93,000 (-6%) while Fantasia”s “Back to Me” slips No. 2 to No. 5 (40,000, -66%).

Lyfe Jennings” “I Still Believe” bows at No. 6 with 36,000; his last “Lyfe Change” (2008) started at No. 4 with 80,000.

The Goo Goo Dolls” “Something for the Rest of Us” debuts at No. 7 with 34,000, arriving four years after the band”s lasty “Let Love In” (which had a No. 9/83,000 start).

Justin Bieber”s “My World 2.0” falls No. 7 to No. 8 (31,000, +7%) and the soundtrack to “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” enters the top tier No. 13 to No. 9 (28,000, +58%), with a bump after the movie”s premiere.

Veteran rock act Heart”s “Red Velvet Car” zooms in at No .10 with 27,000 copies. It arrives six years after 2004″s “Jupiter”s Darling,” which only reach No. 94.

Sales this week are up 2% compared to last week and down 17% compared to the same week last year. Sales this year are down 12% compared to last.