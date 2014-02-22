‘Divergent’ soundtrack will feature Ellie Goulding, Skrillex, A$AP Rocky, M83

The future may be a pretty bleak place to live in “Divergent,” but at least there’s plenty of good music to dance to.

The soundtrack for the upcoming sci-fi film has been revealed, and will feature the likes of Chance the Rapper, Skrillex, A$AP Rocky, M83, Zedd, and more. It also includes a number of tracks from Ellie Goulding, whose voice is also featured in the film’s score.

Among the new songs on the album is a collaboration between Aussie rockers Tame Impala and L.A. rapper Kendrick Lamar.

There will be a special edition featuring three bonus tracks (including another by Goulding) available exclusively at Target.

“Divergent” takes place in a future dystopia where people are separated into groups based on their personality. Directed by Neal Burger (“Limitless”), it stars Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Kate Winslet and Maggie Q.

1. “Find You” – Zedd feat. Matthew Koma & Miriam Bryant

2. “Beating Heart” – Ellie Goulding

3. “Fight For You” – Pia Mia feat. Chance The Rapper

4. “Hanging On” (I See MONSTAS Remix) – Ellie Goulding (from Halcyon Days)

5. “I Won”t Let You Go” – Snow Patrol

6. “Run Boy Run” – Woodkid

7. “Backwards” – Tame Impala & Kendrick Lamar

8. “I Need You” – M83

9. “In Distress” – A$AP Rocky feat. Gesaffelstein

10. “Lost And Found” (ODESZA Remix) – Pretty Lights

11. “STRANGER” – Skrillex feat. KillaGraham From Milo & Otis & Sam Dew

12. “Dream Machines” – Big Deal

13. “Dead In The Water” – Ellie Goulding (from Halcyon Days)

Bonus tracks available with the Target edition:

14. “I Love You” – Woodkid

15. “Waiting Game” – BANKS