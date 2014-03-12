‘Divergent’ star Shailene Woodley says ‘Twilight’ is ‘Toxic’

Shailene Woodley wants fans to know that “Divergent” is not “Twilight.”

Like “The Twilight Saga,” “Divergent” is based on a series of young adult fantasy books, features a teenage female protagonist, and is being released by Summit Entertainment.

But the similarities end there, according to “Divergent” star Woodley, who feels that the sensationally popular “Twilight Saga” sent some negative messages to its many fans.

“'Twilight,' I'm sorry, is about a very unhealthy, toxic relationship,” she complained to Teen Vogue (via Jezebel). “[Bella] falls in love with this guy and the second he leaves her, her life is over and she's going to kill herself! What message are we sending to young people? That is not going to help this world evolve.”

The futuristic “Divergent” is more in the vein of “The Hunger Games,” centering on a young woman (Woodley) fighting against conformity and a totalitarian government which assigns social status to citizens according to personality tests.

The five-film “Twilight Saga” starred Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner, and collectively grossed over $3 billion worldwide.

“Divergent” also stars Theo James, Kate Winslet, Maggie Q and Miles Teller. A sequel, “Insurgent,” is already in the works.

“Divergent” opens March 21.