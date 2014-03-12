‘Divergent’ star Shailene Woodley says ‘Twilight’ is ‘Toxic’

Shailene Woodley wants fans to know that “Divergent” is not “Twilight.”
Like “The Twilight Saga,” “Divergent” is based on a series of young adult fantasy books, features a teenage female protagonist, and is being released by Summit Entertainment.
But the similarities end there, according to “Divergent” star Woodley, who feels that the sensationally popular “Twilight Saga” sent some negative messages to its many fans.
“'Twilight,' I'm sorry, is about a very unhealthy, toxic relationship,” she complained to Teen Vogue (via Jezebel). “[Bella] falls in love with this guy and the second he leaves her, her life is over and she's going to kill herself! What message are we sending to young people? That is not going to help this world evolve.”
The futuristic “Divergent” is more in the vein of “The Hunger Games,” centering on a young woman (Woodley) fighting against conformity and a totalitarian government which assigns social status to citizens according to personality tests.
The five-film “Twilight Saga” starred Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner, and collectively grossed over $3 billion worldwide.
“Divergent” also stars Theo James, Kate Winslet, Maggie Q and Miles Teller. A sequel, “Insurgent,” is already in the works.
“Divergent” opens March 21.
I guess Shailene has forgotten the billions Twilight movies made helped get her film financed. I’m sad she feels the need to alienate millions of Twi fans, many were also her fans. I’m not supporting her anymore…really tired of all the Twi hate just to get publicity.
She has a valid point. I loved the “Twilight” books, but it did bother me when Bella tried to commit suicide after Edward left her. It was a way of baiting him back I suppose. I just think Tris in “Divergent” and Katniss in the “Hunger Games” represent stronger females who aren’t simply there to pine after the cute male leads. Still Woodley had better be careful even if she had a valid point. There are a lot of tweens and tween wannabes who will cry foul for besmirching their precious “Twilight.”
Bella wasn’t attempting suicide when she jumped off the cliff…are you sure you read the books Mike? I seriously doubt it since you also think tweens are the only fans of Twilight. I’m always amazed when people think it’s much healthier and more ethical for characters to violently kill each other rather than find eternal love.
How about people who just believe your life shouldn’t revolve completely around another person? Finding love is great but is not the only think life has to offer.
Did anyone edit this piece? “The Huger Games” etc?
Thanks for the catch. It’s been fixed.
Unlike words for your fellow actor. Was Shailene’s role realistic in the American teenager?.is this how it really happens. Gets to live at home, parents help her, still goes to school, has two boyfriends doting on her?
Sounds like it’s ok to get pregnant in high school. Role model?
very unkind words. Movies are not for teaching morals. They are entertainment. Was Shailene a role model in The American Teenager? She made it look like it was ok.
Shes surely biting the hands that feeds her… Not a smart comment at all! BOYCOTT DIVERGENT!
People stop attacking her. I agree with her comment Bella was sickening in her love with Edward. I would not let my daughter read the twilight books because of the suicidal(or devil) tendencies in which Bella developed just to have a man in her life.
In all honesty, do you really think your daughter would develop suicidal tendencies after a break up because she has read a fictional story about a vampire? I hope you will never let her read Wuthering Heigths and Romeo and Juliet, both literary classics. Neither let her watch action movies in which people kill each other or watch Fast and Furious, we all know how that ended for one of the leads. Just saying that if people are gonna look for morality in a phantasy story, they have to put into question every movie and every book.
Shailene may have her own opinion but she promotes a movie that would’ve never been made if the Twilight Saga hadn’t been that huge success and made the studio that produces her movie rich.
Madison , the sex version of Twilight is Fifty shades of Trash with 70 Millions books sold to middle aged sex starved women , did you read it …..that girl went for the guy because of “looks hot” and let him dictate the things she should like and do ……..Bella never intended to end her life , Edward did
I should be noted that Bella and Edward’s relationship meets all fifteen criteria set by the National Domestic Violence Hotline for being in an abusive relationship. The Twilight series has also been widely critiqued as promoting, normalizing, and idealizing an emotionally and physically abusive relationship.
I do let her read wuthering heights and Romeo and Juliet because they are classics and they are beautifully written whereas twilight is poorly written and had been hammered by other authors such as Stephen King. No I did not read Fifty Shades of Grey I tried the first page and was disgusted by it. Bella didn’t intend to her life, but she couldn’t survive without Edward and was severely depressed and had to partake in dare-devil activities which in many times could have killed her and she knew that. So in my mind that is her gambling with her life.
Madison, the literay level wasn’t the point of discussion. Meyer is a storyteller, not a literary writer. The discussion is about the content. My point is that every sane teenager knows very well the difference between reality and phantasy. If they should be protected from a story like Twilight they should be protected from Romeo and Juliet too, in which the protagonists did suicide themselves at a very young age after a very short period in their relationship. The relationship between Catherine and Heathcliff was far from sane, it was toxic to say the least. A classic film: Splendor in the Grass showed a toxic relationhsip. Phantasy should remain where it belongs: into the phantasy world where everything is possible. If not, all the video games should be immediately forbidden for their violence. I find it a little weird (maybe ’cause I’m not American) that people get all upset about the influence of a vampire love story on their children while violence is considered normal, in books and movies.
The writing style has nothing to do with the story and with what Shailene was saying, being very young herself and not exactly that much experienced in relationships.
What I do find weird it also the fact that many critics are about Bella not being an independant woman, anti-feministe while IMHO independancy and feminisme are all about having the right, as a woman, to make your own decisions, even if other don’t agree, even if they haven’t to do with going to college. If I recall well Bella was going to college but the pregnancy got in the way.
I am not from America I am from New Zealand. And the point is I would let my daughter read wuthering heights and Romeo and Juliet because they are great pieces of writing that stimulate thought and they have a lot of learning and growth in them. I don’t mind my children watching or reading a vampire love story. I do have a problem with how a 21st writer who depicts herself as being pro-feminism creates a story where Bella cannot really survive without a man in her life. And also I believe with the mindset of todays youth who are diehards fans comparing or trying to reach the relationship of Bella and Edward. Bella I believe as a character was a victim she always played that role. Someone was always having to save her. However in books like the Hunger games and Divergent the female lead is strong.
The stories of THG and Divergent are different from Twilight, aren’t they? As far as I know they aren’t love stories, or if so it’s only a side aspect. Meyer is mormon, I doubt if she has stated to be pro-feministe, I think she hasn’t said anything about that subject matter, she only wrote a love story. Not literary high level, I agree on that with you and absolutely not in the league of the classics. I know that teengirls like to dream about their knight on the white horse, their prince. I’d say let them choose his name themselves, wether he is Jack Dawson or Romeo or Edward Cullen or…. it’s the prince of their dreams and they don’t confuse dreams with reality. I know, from having talked with them, that many wished their boyfriend would respect them (not stalk or other capacity the adults have given to him) like Edward did. Is that wrong? Especially in this time era where many girls are disrespected in many ways? The girls weren’t in love with Bella but with Edward. When they grow older, he’ll remain a nice memory from when they were young. We had our heroes when we where young, nobody questioned the quality of our “prince”. Now I smile thinking at them. That’s why I don’t understand all the hate.
Is it OK to kill other people? (Divergent) No.
Is it healthy and normal to joke around about terminal diseases? (TFIOS) No
Is it OK to get depressed but still trying to be strong for your family’s sake? (Twilight) Yes.
Her characters are the worst role models in the world and the stories are toxic, not Twilight. She should grow up. Her point is invalid.
What a coincidence that you defend Twilight and your username is Bella
VERY WELL SAID!