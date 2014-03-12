‘Divergent’ star Shailene Woodley says ‘Twilight’ is ‘Toxic’

#Twilight #Robert Pattinson #Miles Teller
03.12.14 4 years ago 19 Comments

Shailene Woodley wants fans to know that “Divergent” is not “Twilight.” 

Like “The Twilight Saga,” “Divergent” is based on a series of young adult fantasy books, features a teenage female protagonist, and is being released by Summit Entertainment.

But the similarities end there, according to “Divergent” star Woodley, who feels that the sensationally popular “Twilight Saga” sent some negative messages to its many fans.  

“'Twilight,' I'm sorry, is about a very unhealthy, toxic relationship,” she complained to Teen Vogue (via Jezebel). “[Bella] falls in love with this guy and the second he leaves her, her life is over and she's going to kill herself! What message are we sending to young people? That is not going to help this world evolve.”

The futuristic “Divergent” is more in the vein of “The Hunger Games,” centering on a young woman (Woodley) fighting against conformity and a totalitarian government which assigns social status to citizens according to personality tests. 

The five-film “Twilight Saga” starred Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner, and collectively grossed over $3 billion worldwide.

“Divergent” also stars Theo James, Kate Winslet, Maggie Q and Miles Teller. A sequel, “Insurgent,” is already in the works

“Divergent” opens March 21.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twilight#Robert Pattinson#Miles Teller
TAGSdivergentINSURGENTKATE WINSLETkristen stewartMAGGIE QMILES TELLERRobert PattinsonShailene WoodleyTHEO JAMESTwilight

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP