‘Divergent’s’ Theo James taking over for Kate Beckinsale in ‘Underworld’ franchise

09.12.14

(CBR) Move over, Kate Beckinsale: The “Underworld” franchise has a new lead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Divergent” star Theo James will reprise his role as David from 2012's “Underworld: Awakening” to headline Lakeshore Entertainment”s new film, written by Cory Goodman (“Priest,” “The Last Witch Hunter”).

In “Awakening,” James played a vampire fighting alongside Beckinsale”s Selene for his race”s survival. Announced two weeks ago, the planned fifth installment of the action-horror series is being characterized not as a reboot, but rather an extension of that universe. According to THR, James will star opposite two new female characters.

James went from a supporting role in “Underworld: Awakening” to launch another franchise alongside Shailene Woodley with “Insurgent,” the sci-fi action film based on the bestselling YA novel by Veronica Roth. Summit Entertainment has already announced plans for three sequels.

