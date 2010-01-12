Dixie Chicks sisters releasing new album this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Two members of the Dixie Chicks – minus lead singer Natalie Maines – are preparing to release a new album this year.

According to CMT.com, sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Robison are working on a project to be released on Columbia Records.

However, Lloyd Maines, Natalie’s father, tells CMT.com that the three girls are “definitely still an entity.” He says the sisters are “cutting some demos” and that Natalie recorded “a little something with them” about a year ago.

The Associated Press’ attempts to contact their publicist and Columbia Records were unsuccessful.

The Dixie Chicks suffered a backlash from fans and country radio over comments Natalie Maines made about President George W. Bush in 2003. The Chicks released their last album in 2006, called “Taking the Long Way.”

The group has won 13 Grammys and was named the CMA entertainer of the year in 2000.