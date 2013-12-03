DJ Earworm’s United State of Pop 2013 has arrived: Listen

You know we”re approaching the end of the year when DJ Earworm”s “United State of Pop” annual mash-up arrives.

The 2013 edition showed up today and if you didn”t already know that we”d seen a return to slower-tempo, less rhythmic pop tunes, you certainly will after you watch and listen.

“The ballads seem to be a lot more present than they have been in many years,” DJ Earworm (aka Jordan Roseman) told Billboard. This is his seventh edition since launching the series in 2007.

Titled “Living the Fantasy,” the 2103 iteration is built around Swedish House Mafia”s “Don”t You Worry Child,” with heavy doses of Lorde”s “Royals,” Miley Cyrus”s “Wrecking Ball,” Avicii”s “Wake Me Up,” and Imagine Dragons” “Radioactive” thrown in.

While there are plenty of other songs inserted, including Florida Georgia Line”s “Cruise,” Taylor Swift”s “I Knew You Were Trouble,” and Justin Timberlake”s “Mirrors,” some of the biggest tracks from 2013 are noticeably absent, at least aurally. There are plenty of shots from Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines” video and a few from Daft Punk”s “Get Lucky,” but no scant, if any, recognizable audio hook is heard from either song, same with Lady Gaga”s “Applause.” Both “Get Lucky” and “Blurred Lines” were featured prominently in his “SummerMash “13,” as was Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s “Can”t Hold Us.”



What do you think of “Living the Fantasy?”

