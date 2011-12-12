Do we really need more ‘Fear Factor’?

In the world of television, everything old really is new again (and again and again). Five years after “Fear Factor” and its gross-out stunts fell off prime-time’s radar, the show is back and, NBC promises, bigger and badder (and, we can assume, grosser) than ever. Even original host Joe Rogan returns, albeit with a little less hair. The question is whether audiences will have the same appetite for bug eating, endurance tests and innards-swallowing they’ve had in the past. I mean, audiences other than 10-year-old boys, of course.
In some ways, “Fear Factor” is classic reality TV. Our competitors must simply outdo one another in difficult and disgusting tasks for a shot at $50,000. But, with the exception of ABC’s “Wipeout” and NBC’s “Minute to Win It,” reality competitions seem to have moved away from merely difficult challenges to focus on gameplay (the fancy word for stabbing other players in the back) or talent, with shows like “The X Factor” and “American Idol.” We expect competitors to not only jump over tall buildings and eat rancid rat flesh (and maybe sing a Celine Dion song), we also want them to be exposed for the narcissistic, shallow (or in some very rare cases, honorable) people they are. And for the shows that do focus on the physical, the emphasis is clearly on family entertainment. No one’s eating cow penis on “Minute to Win It,” at least not that we know of.
Of course, maybe in these difficult economic times there’s some appeal in seeing how desperate people are for both their fifteen minutes and fifty grand. For competitors, there’s some advantages to picking “Fear Factor” over other shows as well. After all, footage of yourself being dipped in cow’s blood is actually less humiliating than being singled out as the dimwitted villain on, say, “Big Brother” or “Survivor.” The reason the show is coming back at all is because reruns have garnered strong enough ratings on Chiller for it to seem like a good risk for NBC, which really has little to lose (reviving the relatively cheap and easy show also probably seemed like a grand idea during the NFL lockout). I have to admit to doing a double take after seeing one woman’s long, blonde hair being shaved off as she sobbed. But will I watch? Only if I haven’t recently eaten anything, that’s for sure.
Are you going to watch “Fear Factor”? Are there shows you’d like to see come back to prime time? Do you remember any of the gross-out challenges of the original (and still get the creeps just thinking of them)?
“Do we really need more fear Factor?”
Answer: NO, We don’t, but NBC does. After the majority of their shows failing this season, they need something. Fear Factor is an original show and seemed to do well in the ratings. At the end of the day, it’s a panic/desperation move.
Fear Factor brings a diverse audience that NBC can’t seem to attract with anything else. NBC really put all of its hopes and dreams into Prime Suspect, which looked awful from the get-go. Most of the female dominated Cop dramas are on cable. Why? because you don’t need 15 million viewers to be successful like on networks and 2 million weekly on cable is a success. This show might have worked on FX, USA, or TNT, but not on NBC.
NBC only needs it if we need it. If it returns at DNR levels, then even though it’s cheap, NBC won’t keep the paddles out for long…
And tomorrow morning, we’ll soon know if we need it enough for NBC to keep it…
Yes, we sooooo need Fear Factor. After all these horrible reality shows; American Idol, Big Brother, Biggest Loser, X Factor, etc etc etc, we finally got the the realist, most entertaining, beast of a show back. Why waste 12+ weeks of your life on boring shows like survivor when you get the greasyest hour of reality, which new faces, each week with Fear Factor? Seriously?
I like it how can I get on your show
I like it can I sing up