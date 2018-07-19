Jodie Whittaker Looks ‘Brilliant’ In The ‘Doctor Who’ Comic-Con Trailer

#Doctor Who
07.19.18 26 mins ago

The Jodie Whittaker era of Doctor Who officially began last December, but it doesn’t begin in earnest until fall, when the beloved British science-fiction series returns for season 11. BBC released a full-length trailer during San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, giving us our best look at the first female Doctor yet.

In a word: it looks “brilliant.” (Also, in a change of pace, no Daleks.)

BBC

Whittaker isn’t the only big change to Doctor Who. There’s also three companions by her side: Ryan (played by Tosin Cole), Yasmin (Mandip Gill), and Graham (Bradley Walsh). “Doctor Who is a big, popular, inclusive show,” new showrunner Chris Chibnall told Entertainment Weekly about the trio of companions. “I wanted to feel that everybody who tunes in, around the world, has a character they can relate to.” That’s already apparent with the casting of Whittaker, which Chibnall said was the “easiest decision” in his career. Executive producer Matt Strevens agreed, calling her a “no-brainer. The fact that we were casting a female Doctor disappeared really quickly from our minds. We were just casting the Doctor and she felt like our Doctor.”

Take a look at our Doctor in the San Diego Comic-Con trailer above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Doctor Who
TAGSComic-Con 2018DOCTOR WHOSDCC

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 weeks ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP