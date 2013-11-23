‘Doctor Who’ review: ‘The Day of the Doctor’

The expectations for the 50th anniversary special episode of “Doctor Who” were, of course, outsized. After so many years (and so many doctors), we expected a sense of history, time travel, and, of course, adventure packed into a commercial-free hour and twenty minutes. We needed some details explained (though not everything — “Spoilers!”) and some new mysteries planted for the coming season. We needed a lot — and, for the most part, we got it. While this wasn’t the episode for “Doctor Who” newbies to jump in on, fans of the show were rewarded with allusions to the past — lots of them.
While I’m still trying to absorb all of the story that was jammed into this episode, I have to take a moment now to fully appreciate how much of the show was an homage to the entire run of “Doctor Who.” We had the big, bulbous circles of the original sets (they even showed up as modern art in the gallery), that traveling fez, Jack Harkness’ parting gift, Tom Baker’s scarf on Osgood, “Bad Wolf” references to Rose (who wasn’t really Rose but kinda was), Clara teaching at Coal Hill (Susan Foreman’s former school), a sign bearing the name I.M. Foreman (the Gallifreyan monk, a Third Doctor reference), a cameo from Fourth Doctor Tom Baker (as a curator), even the old-school show intro and so, so much more.
I’m looking forward to watching this episode again from the beginning, as every time I looked down to scrawl a detail I missed something. Steven Moffat gave fans of the show a truly amazing gift by loading the episode full of “remember that?” moments, and that was even before we got to the meat of the matter, a mind-bending, time-jumping extravaganza that had embedded in it a directive from the show’s earliest episodes — real history.
This isn’t a recap, and thank God for that, as it would be a bear to explain how three Doctors come into being in the same place and time. Suffice it to say that we are taken back (and forth) to the moment that has scarred the Doctor more than any other — the moment (and Moment) when he decides to destroy Gallifrey, an act of mercy that still shamed the Doctor to such a degree he divorced himself from his own title — a convenience that explained the presence of John Hurt (as the Warrior, he was the Doctor who would not call himself the Doctor) but also spoke to the character’s suffering. This might be one of the most achingly sad episode of “Doctor Who,” but only because we think that the fixed-points-in-time argument surely applies to the destruction of Gallifrey. Amazingly, Moffat has somehow decided to rewrite history — but in such a way we don’t feel cheated. That, in and of itself, is quite a feat.
As the Warrior wrestles with his conscience (and the Moment’s conscience, which gave Billie Piper a lovely cameo to remind us of Rose and gently move the plot along), it’s ironic to realize that he’s the “young” Doctor who has yet to make a terrible decision — one that lives inside David Tennant (10th Doctor, who regrets) and Matt Smith (11th Doctor, who forgets). John Hurt is brilliantly cast as the Warrior faced with the Time Lord’s bleakest, most horrible moment. But the moment when Smith, Tennant and Hurt face a projection of Gallifrey on the cusp of destruction is remarkably understated and all the more affecting for it.
Of course, we can count on Impossible Girl Clara to save the day. She was born to save the Doctor, after all, even if the Warrior doesn’t quite understand it. But for a while, we have no reason to believe anything could possibly happen other than the awful inevitability of Gallifrey and its billions of innocent children being destroyed.
These moments, as the Doctors come together to hold hands (literally) as they push the button, are agonizing and beautifully executed. If you didn’t at least get choked up, you are stone. That Moffat manages to change this result (and yet not change the Doctors’ understanding of it) is a great reward that alleviates some of the darkness we saw last season but doesn’t rob the show of the more sophisticated throughlines we’ve grown used to seeing. It’s really only when you watch early episodes of the show, specifically Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor, that you remember that the show was once more of a rip-roaring good time, with more of an emphasis on adventure than dire, lasting consequence. Both have their place in “Doctor Who,” but it’s hard not to call recent episodes more resonant.
That old sense of fun was seen here in limited amounts, mainly in Tennant’s dalliance with Elizabeth I and the banter between Smith and Tennant (“Sand shoes!”). It was lightweight fun that felt a little jarring but really, we needed given how heavy the episode ultimately became. And really, who wasn’t happy to see Tennant back in action? When he said he didn’t want to go to Trenzalore, we don’t want him to go, either.
If there’s any grumble, and it’s not much of one, it would have been nice to see more cameos. Granted, some people can’t logically come back (Amy Pond) and other stars might have been booked. But the ones we got worked brilliantly — and the choice use of old footage wasn’t bad.
Some moments in the episode were laugh out loud funny, as when Elizabeth I admitted she knew how to outsmart the Zygons (“Men!”), the Doctors applaud their ingenuity on calculating how to open a door when Clara proves it to be unlocked, and the reference to how Americans can’t be trusted with the ability to warp history (“You’ve seen their movies!”). The episode truly fired on all cylinders, from laughter to tears. Not bad for less than two hours of running time.
Though the time travel scifi logic may take a while to unravel and became pretty head spinning as the show progressed, true fans will probably be watching this episode many, many more times and I’m guessing Moffat has an answer to every question (though admittedly, I suspect at least a few answers stretch credulity, even by scifi standards). After all, there are just too many millions of fans to whom he must answer. I’m pretty sure he, like the Doctors (who will ultimately forget they did it) scored a solid win.
What did you think of the 50th anniversary special?
Also — for those wondering how we got John Hurt into the mix in the first place, watch this short prequel:
A cameo from Four AND our first look at Twelve in action! A lot more than I hoped for.
I loved seeing Tom Baker again, too!
Thirteen. Yeah. Everyone after Hurt moves up a number, making Capaldi 13…or possibly even the Valeyard.
“Technically, if you really counted it, the David Tennant Doctor is two Doctors, on account of the Meta-Crisis Doctor, it’s not a matter of counting the regenerations, but of counting the faces of the Time Lord that calls himself the Doctor. There’s an anomaly Doctor slotted in somewhere, that’s all. In the script to The Day of the Doctor, Matt’s Doctor was called the Eleventh, and David’s was called the Tenth, so the numbering stays exactly the same – and we call Peter Capaldi the Twelfth Doctor.” – Moffat
I had so many instances of goosebumps, and I teared up not only when I recognized Tom Baker from the back, but at the shot of all the Doctors together. I didn’t follow the story well, either–I definitely have to watch it again–but it was almost everything I could have asked for. John Hurt was wonderful, and WE GOT TO SEE TWELVE’S EYES!!!!! That was also pretty cool. Even my husband, a Who fan of many, many years (as am I), got a little choked up. I don’t always love his stories, but well done, Mr. Moffat; well done.
I got choked up, too. John Hurt really was wonderful, and I’m REALLY surprised that Moffat was able to rewrite such a core piece of Doctor Who’s story without making it seem sappy or manipulative (and have it not impact the character in the long term). Really nicely done. Admittedly, it was head spinning, though. I will have to re-watch to entirely make sense of the plot, I think. Just a very dense episode — which is, I think, what we all wanted.
Good review. Excellent episode. Taken with the “Adventure in Space and time” this weekend is like feeling like we’re stuffed and satisfied with a wonderful Thanksgiving meal (for us Americans.
Very true — Stuffed but happy to go back for seconds :).
Add to the the amuse-bouche, if you will that was Night of the Doctor, as well as the after dinner drinks that was the Fivish Doctors and it is indeed a wonderful meal.
(please excuse my horrible food metaphors)
I really hated the editing of this episode. What was up with all those AVID farts? And even without them was the editing in some scenes downright amateurish.
Apart from that: Very good episode!
Good eye — spoken like a true editor :).
The editing drove me crazy.
Sorry. I have no knowledge about editing. Could someone explain what he meant by AVID farts? And why you all agreed that editing could have been better?
@ILQCS: AVID is the system that is mostly used to edit movies & TV shows these days and “AVID fart” is some kind of unofficial slang term, for when the editor goes overboard like here (or in many DTV action movies) with “stylish” editing. Like when he constantly inserts quick flashes of previous scenes, fast forwards or rewinds for a second, maybe adds a “whoosh” sound to them and crap like that. It can be used in an effective way, but like here, but like here it’s often just annoying.
And the rest of the editing itself: There were several moments, where it was pretty difficult to see what happened at all. Like when the three doctors stepped out of the picture at the end.
Thanks for explaining that. I agree. I kept rewinding during the flashes to see if there was something there I hadn’t missed.
Other than that, It’s definitely an episode I’ll go back to watch again, not just for editing reasons. It was surprisingly positive spirited. Usually the emotional episodes tend to be downers. Beautifully written but downers. This ended on a surprisingly positive note. Which I really loved. Looks like they’re setting up a really great slate for Peter.
Great review loved pic on wall of Susan, the Doctors grand-daughter. I remember her leaving the show and being sad, even after 50 years it can still pull the heart strings. Like a good symphony, it needs revisited a few times to take it all in.
It really does — Moffat and company clearly sat down and worked out how to pack in a lot of detail.
Kate being the Brigadier’s daughter is something that had already been revealed, back in last year’s “The Power of Three,” Karen Gillan’s and Arthur Darvill’s penultimate episode.
The special wasn’t exactly what I expected it to be, but it was still fantastic. The cameos were really cool, and the teaser at the end made me realize that this is going to be the most depressing Christmas of my life. I’m sure that some people hated the ending, especially the Doctor’s speech about where he’s running, but I loved it. And I guess we know what the main storyline for Series 8 is going to be, huh?
I loved it, too.
Kate was actually seen first in the direct to video, ‘Downtime’. She’s the first character to transition from a ‘fan film’ to series proper.
Brilliant!!! WHat a ride, can’t wait to see this in 3d Monday night at my local theater, however I had to see it with the rest of the world and the theater sold out, lol. THe episode was BRILLIANT!!!!
I’m envious of everyone who got to see this for the first time at at a theater — that must have been fantastic!
Stay til after the credits. There’s a making of featurette with cast interviews and such.
It really was fantastic. Almost wish I’d sprung for the 3-D, but even in 2-d the 3-D stuff stood out. It was awesome. Also enjoyed the pre-show in addition to the featurette.
So isn’t John Hurt technically the 9th Doctor?
My first Dcotor Who episode was the Fox movie from the 90’s. It would be cool if they had an episode that showed how Eccleston became the Doctor after him. In fact, I’d like to see that Fox movie again. I’ve never seen it since.
Anyway, good episode today. I’m a big fan of Tennant and Piper so it was great to see them back. It’s amazing how passionate the Who fan base is.
Moffat has an explanation — [www.radiotimes.com]
Thanks for the link. I watched the mini episode and now it looks like everything is tidied up. I appreciate how Moffat went to the extra lengths to do that.
The 1996 movie is on YouTube in 10-minute chunks. It also aired recently on BBC America alongside the Eighth Doctor’s “Doctors Revisited” episode.
Trying to tiptoe around spoilers here, but I would’ve liked to have seen another 10 seconds of Hurt’s Doctor in the special. They left a bit of ambiguity there as to what exactly happened to him. You think you know, but where they left it, there’s room to veer in a slightly different direction.
Maybe follow commenters can help me because, while I thoroughly enjoy the episode in of itself, I feel like I missed an episode in between last season’s finale and this 50th anniversary special. Last season ended with Clara literally jumping into the Doctor’s time stream. Prior to doing so, River Song cautioned Clara that the “real you” will die if you jump in, and Clara accepted that fate because she believed that strongly in saving the Doctor. Cut to the opening of today’s episode, and it as if nothing had really happened. Clara’s living her life (seemingly the same life as a young woman in present-day London), waiting for the Doctor to swing by and pick her up for the occasional jaunt. Was there no present-day implicaton to her actions at Trenzalore? Can someone help me figure out what I’m missing???? (To be clear, I get that her jumping into the time stream explains how she could be The Impossible Girl, and show up as Oswin and 19th century Clara. I’m talking about prospective impacts for the current companion.)
I’d also be interested in knowing this.
The problem I’ve always had with the show is that I sometimes miss things people say because of their accents. And since the Doctor is usually talking a mile a minute when excited I miss large chunks of dialog. I wish I could turn on the subtitles sometimes.
“The Name of the Doctor” ends with The Doctor saving Clara. It’s implied that he escapes with her (Although admittedly, no, it’s not explained how exactly).
“The Day of the Doctor” simply takes place sometime after those events.
None.. At least Moffat had the courtesy to write in the big red reset button.. It wasn’t the first time he’s written in a literal reset button before, either.
The Doctor jumped in to save her at the end of The Name of the Doctor. But River also suggested him even trying to do that would potentially cause all sorts of problems. Episode ended with him still in his time stream, encountering John Hurt’s Doctor v. 8.5. We never saw how the Doctor managed to extricate himself from his own timeline and save Clara in the process.
Ah…River Song…what does she know? She’s just expounding the audience’s thoughts out loud. Something I hated in her character was how she would talk as if she knew more and was smarter than the Doctor. Made him look like a real idiot not a pretend one. There’s a difference between knowing more about certain events and actually being smarter.
Shouldn’t be too difficult extricating the Doctor from that. This is where there’s nothing to be gained from telling that story. I would rather see valuable screen time given to more fresh story telling rather than ‘how did he get out of that one?’
LOVED the eye-rolling by Hurt in regards to the sonics, catch-phrases, snogging etc of his future selves. Fun stuff. And Capaldi’s eyes! I look forward to getting lost in those eyes next season!
Another question for the experts: Where did Tennant’s doctor go at the end? I assumed that the reason Smith and Tennant met was because Smith went to a time and place where Tennant was. So presumably all the doctors could be gathered in one place? Are all the Doctor’s still out there in different times?
At the beginning of “The End of Time,” Tennant’s Doctor rattles off a list of adventures he’d had before meeting the Ood to kickstart his final adventure. One of them was getting married to Queen Elizabeth.
So, presumably, this episode takes place on his timeline somewhere between “Waters of Mars” and “End of Time.” He either went on to one of those other adventures he mentioned, or finally went to see the Ood.
Oh, and to answer your last question, yes. All of the Doctors are meandering about somewhere in time. Generally, they can’t cross their own time stream without dire repercussions, which is why “Name of the Doctor” was such a major event in the series.
There have been a number of episodes over the years, however, (usually anniversary specials like this one) where two or more meet up for some fun. The last one, I believe, was a mini-episode between seasons 3 and 4 where Ten met Five.
The writers always come up with some timey-wimey explanation for why they can do it without destroying the universe, as well as why the older versions don’t always remember what happened and how to solve the problem of the moment.
Thanks for the clarification. I think I saw an older episode on Netflix called “The Three Doctors” or something to that effect. I will check it out and try and find that Fox episode on YouTube.
First of all, a BIG THANK YOU BBC for showing this in almost 100 countries simultaneously! Hence I could watch this “live” here in Finland. Just earlier saturday I finished watching my Doctor Who season 7 dvd box so it was great place to continue to this anniversary episode. And MAN what an episode it was! Brilliant! I loved it! I just watched it again in YLE (finnish tv company) netsite where it can be watched for the next 2 weeks. And it was brilliant, clever and awesome! The timey wimey stuff, the humor, the fun, the plot the everything. As 36 years old man, who started watching Doctor Who in 2005 when this new show started and later watched few older episodes, the anticipation of this episode was more than anything. And it delivered! Absolutely fantastic episode. Thank you BBC.
Were you able to watch An Adventure in Space and Time in Finland, too? It’s not required viewing or anything, but it was a nice behind-the-scenes love letter to those early Hartnell episodes.
Over the decades I have tuned in and out of the DOCTOR WHO series but really fell in love with Smith’s version (though, I have seen episodes with all of them so I caught all the nods).
I am also not someone who thinks much of Moffat’s writing abilities.
But I loved it. It’s probably my favorite DOCTOR WHO anything, ever. With all the expectations that went into this, I have to give them as much praise as possible for pulling it off so well.
Would have been so easy when John Hurt was regenerating for Eccleston to appear and say “Fantastic!”…sigh.
A sad fact that Eccleston regarded his whole experience as less than that. I’m amused that he was treated in the same manner as the deceased actors who played The Doctor, no more and no less.
Eccleston’s experience was less than fantastic because he was working with mean directors that yelled at production assistants and slimy studio executives.
He’s been open about the fact that he’s proud of the work he did on the show and how much he enjoyed playing the role. The villainization of Eccleston by the fandom makes me sick.
I wasn’t disparaging him. I believe that you’ll find that I was neutral. It is sad that he had less than satisfactory experiences during his year on board; nobody wants to have someone to go thru that. It must taint the memories of the person involved; how could it not?
I suspect everyone has read this, but just in case – Eccleston on his “Doctor Who” experience — [badwilf.co.uk]
Well, I’m sorry he had a bad time of it. Does suck for future plots, though, I’m not going to deny it.
What I can’t get my head around yet is the way an old Tom Baker is the curator in 2013, apparently never having regenerated. I have obviously missed something.
The suggestion was that, at some point in the Doctor’s future, he would retire and “try on some old faces” and serve as curator of the museum. So at some point, the Doctor will regenerate back to the Baker doctor’s appearance and grow old…or at least that’s a possibility.
@Nate – that was the impression I got as well. In fact it seemed to give Eleven some hope that he survives Trenzalore after all.
Great episode but…Tennant’s suit was too tight! Really! The screwdriver was poking out of his jacket.
I expected an average special, with the added bonus of having both Matt Smith and David Tennant at the same time (which is instant awesome).
INSTEAD, what I got was one of the best episodes I’ve ever seen and HANDS DOWN the most important episode in the new series.
Pretty freakin’ good, if you ask me.
I watched it twice, and I still don’t have an explanation for the wormhole connecting the three timestreams.
The Moment opened them up. Remember it was a sentient bomb with a conscience.
Don’t forget the School’s Chairman was I. Chesterfield as in one of the original companions teacher Ian Chesterfield.
Oh there were just loads of little moments like that. I loved it. Loved every bit of it. I’m sure if I search I could find quibbles, but it was overall so good I don’t want to quibble. It was a well done tribute to a show I have loved since I was a child.
Exactly — I think this could be watched over and over again to glean all the little details, which was exactly the right thing to do for the 50th anniversary. What I’ve loved in reading comments here and elsewhere is how many people have fond memories of watching the show as kids and yet also love the current incarnation.