‘Doctor Who’ star Elisabeth Sladen dies at 63

LONDON (AP) – Elisabeth Sladen, a star of the “Doctor Who” series and children’s show actress has died. She was 63.
The BBC says the Liverpool-born Sladen died from cancer on Monday.
Sladen joined the broadcaster in 1973 as Doctor Who’s assistant Sarah Jane Smith, opposite Jon Pertwee and Tom Baker.
Sladen went on to star in spin-off “The Sarah Jane Adventures,” four series of which were carried on the BBC’s children’s channel, CBBC.
The BBC said in a statement Tuesday that Sladen was survived by a husband, actor Brian Miller, and a daughter, Sadie.
Funeral arrangements were not immediately available.
Such a shame. RIP Elizabeth.
Wow what a shock and she was my favorite of the Dr’s companians she will be missed
What sad news. Prayers to her family.
She will be missed. She was one of my favorite dr’s Companions. :(
RIP Elizabeth. U were one of my favorite DR’s companians.
What a shane. She was so young.
Oh no! That’s so sad. I remember watching her and Jon Pertwee as a kid…what a great team they were!
May she rest in peace.
Ms. Sladen was a beautiful woman and a good actress. The news of her passing is so sad. Prayers for her family and friends.
What a shame.
I’m Shocked… She was my favorite companion.
NO!!! Such a loss! Prayers go to her family. I hope they take some comfort knowing she is loved world wide! RIP
I remember when I was a kid I started watching Doctor Who when she was in it with Tom Baker. I didn’t even know she had cancer. RIP Ms Sladen and thanks for the Doctor Who memories
she will be missed and the whoniverse will never be the same without her
That’s such a shock …. Rip…. Bless her :/
Farewell Mistress..
She was on of the best and she will be truely missed. RIP Elisabeth :( Goodbye Sarah Jane. :'(
Wow! :( i just found out some really sad news:( a very talented actress Elizabeth Sladen who was Sarah Jane Smith one of my favorite Doctor Who companians on April 19 th died of cancer:( she was only 63:( my prayers go out to her friends and family:)
I was so shocked when at the end of tonights Doctor Who i saw in memory of Elizabeth Sladen:( she was one of my favorite Doctor Who companians died on the 19 th she will be greatly missed:( my prayers go out to her friends and family:)