‘Doctor Who’ star Elisabeth Sladen dies at 63

LONDON (AP) – Elisabeth Sladen, a star of the “Doctor Who” series and children’s show actress has died. She was 63.

The BBC says the Liverpool-born Sladen died from cancer on Monday.

Sladen joined the broadcaster in 1973 as Doctor Who’s assistant Sarah Jane Smith, opposite Jon Pertwee and Tom Baker.

Sladen went on to star in spin-off “The Sarah Jane Adventures,” four series of which were carried on the BBC’s children’s channel, CBBC.

The BBC said in a statement Tuesday that Sladen was survived by a husband, actor Brian Miller, and a daughter, Sadie.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately available.

