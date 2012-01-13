Does Adele make it to sweet 16 on the Billboard 200?

In a now familiar refrain, it”s Adele”s “21” for the win next week as the title is poised to spend its 16th non-consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The British singer”s sophomore set could top the 100,000 mark again next week, according to Hits Daily Double, giving it a huge margin of David Crowder Band”s “Give Us Rest,” which is predicted to sell around 45,000, to come in at No. 2

Never heard of Crowder? He leads a Christian praise band out of Waco, Texas. The group’s sixth studio album is supposedly the act”s swan song, as the group played its last live date earlier this month at the Georgia Dome.

The only other set likely to bow in the top 10 is Snow Patrol”s “Fallen Empires,” which could hit the 30,000 mark.

The Black Keys” “El Camino” logs another week in the top 10, most likely at No. 3, although “El Camino” and Drake”s “Take Care” are too close to call right now for that spot.

Young Jeezy”s “TM103: Hustler Ambition” and Rihanna”s “Talk That Talk” are in a dead heat for No. 6 and No. 7. Same with the three titles vying for spots 8, 9 and 10: Nickelback”s “Here & Now,” “Now That”s What I Call Music 40” and “Coldplay”s “Mylo Xyloto” are all looking to move between 18-21,000 copies.

Adele’s presumptive triumph means that “21” will register the most weeks at No. 1 since the soundtrack to “Titanic” achieved the same feat in 1997-1998. What could possible be wrong with that? Here’s what.

Follow Melinda on Twitter @HitFixMelinda