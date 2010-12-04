Does Black Eyed Peas’ ‘The Beginning’ begin at the top of the Billboard 200?

Susan Boyle”s “The Gift” keeps on giving. After Kanye West nudged her out of the top spot this week, it looks like she”ll be headed back to No. 1 next week on the Billboard 200 with sales of up to 300,000. That takes her past the million mark in only four weeks.

Taylor Swift, whom Boyle knocked out of No. 1, rises back to No. 2, with a respectable 160,000 or so. And, we”re sure much to West”s consternation, she will likely top West, who drops to No. 3 with projected sales of 140,000.

“Glee” continues its world domination as the Christmas album and the fourth volume from the Fox show both land in the Top 5.

After debuting at No. 1 last year with “The E.N.D.,” it looks like Black Eyed Peas will barely crack the top 10 with “The Beginning.” That title is poised to sell around 115,000 in its first week, compared with 304,000 for “The E.N.D.”s” opening frame.

Josh Groban”s “Illuminations” and Justin Bieber”s “My Worlds Acoustic” will likely round out the top 10, according to Hits Daily Double.

