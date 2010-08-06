Does Eminem continue his reign atop the Billboard 100?

Eminem may have fallen out of the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart, but his reign at No. 1 on Billboard”s Hot 100 remains as “Love the Way You Lie” featuring Rihanna logs its third week in the pole position.

The song knocked Katy Perry”s “California Gurls” featuring Snoop Dogg out of the No. 1, but “Gurls” is hanging tough at No. 2. But the even better news for Perry is that “Teenage Dream,” the title track and second single from her Aug. 24 album, soars into the Top 10 after only two weeks. It leaps to No. 7 on the Hot 100, giving Perry two slots in the Top 10.

But she”s not the only one. Usher”s new single, “DJ Got Us Fallin” In Love” featuring Pitbull rises 12-9, while former chart topper “OMG” falls to No. 10, also giving the singer two tracks in the top 10.

So whom else should you be looking out for? Maroon 5 looks to have a hit on its hands with “Misery,” the first single from its new album, while Ke$ha”s phenomenal year continues. Her latest song, “Take It Off,” rises 92-52 on the Hot 100, the largest leap this week on the chart.

The big news may come next week when Taylor Swift”s “Mine,” which was rush released to radio and iTunes after the track leaked on Wednesday. The track already soared to the top of the iTunes chart and Billboard pundits predict that a top 10 debut in the Hot 100 next week is a certainty, with a No. 1 debut not totally out of reach.