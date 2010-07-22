Do Eminem and Rihanna finally end Katy Perry’s ‘California Gurls’ run at No. 1?

Not that there was any doubt that Eminem”s “Recovery” from his “Relapse” was any less than complete, but just in case, the rapper scores his second No. 1 from the set on the Billboard Hot 100 as “Love the Way You Lie” feat. Rihanna moves into the top spot. Following the ascension of “Not Afraid” in May, it marks the first time in Eminem”s career that he has landed consecutive No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100, according to Billboard. The song spends its fourth week at No. 1 on the digital songs chart.

There”s a little good news for Rihanna as well as “Love the Way You Lie” is her seventh No. 1 in five years, making her the artist with the most No. 1s on the chart since she first debuted in June 2005. (We have a feeling Lady GaGa”s not going to be too happy about that).

Furthermore, Eminem knocks out Katy Perry”s “California Gurls” feat. Snoop Dogg. The undisputed song of the summer spent six weeks at No. 1. But don”t cry for Perry over losing the Hot 100 summit as the song goes to No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart.

The rest of the top 10 on the Hot 100 features no debuts, although Taio Cruz looks like he”s on his way to his second No. 1 as “Dynamite” skips from 6-4. Usher, whose former chart topper “OMG” drops 4-5, lands the Hot Shot Debut on the chart as “DJ Got Us Fallin” in Love” feat. Pitbull comes in at No. 19.

