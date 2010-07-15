Does Eminem knock Katy Perry out of the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100?

Eminem is chasing Katy Perry. On the charts, at least. Perry”s “California Gurls” surfs to its sixth week atop The Billboard Hot 100 this week, but Em”s “Love the Way You Lie,” feat. Rihanna, is looking like it may knock “Gurls” off the pinnacle next week as it continues to gain airplay.

Also making moves on this week”s chart are Latin hotties Enrique Iglesias and Shakira. Iglesias scores his first Top10 hit in almost nine years with “I Like It” feat. Pitbull. The track jumps 18-8, according to Billboard. Iglesias got a little help from “The Jersey Shore” for his tune, while Shakira has the support of the world behind her as “Waka Waka” re-enters the top 40 following her performance of the song on ABC prior to June 11″s final match.

Billboard notes that this was an off week for singles, perhaps because of the July 4 holiday. No song debuts higher than No. 92 on the Hot 100, making it the first time since March 2009 that such low feats were achieved.

Over at iTunes, “Love the Way You Lie” has already eclipsed “Gurls.” It stands at No. 1, while Taio Cruz”s “Dynamite” is No. 2 and “Gurls” is No. 3.

Keep an eye out for new artist Mike Posner, whose breakout single, “Cooler Than Me,” (No. 5 on iTunes) continues to create excitement about th artist. He”s already opened for Drake and is now on the Warped Tour. His debut album comes out Aug. 10.