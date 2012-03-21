Does fun. enjoy their third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100?

“We Are Young” is aging well as the song by fun. featuring Janelle Monae spends its third week atop the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

For much of the rest of the chart, the song remains the same: Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger” stays at No. 2, while The Wanted’s “Glad You Came” hops up one space to No. 3, flipping places with Adele’s “Set Fire To the Rain,” which falls to No. 4. Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used To Know” featuring Kimbra stays at No. 5 but keeps its bullet.

Nicki Minaj’s “Starships” rockets 9-6 and, in doing so, pushes “Turn Me On,” which she appears on with David Guetta down 6-7. “Turn Me On” then slides Drake’s “Take Care” featuring Rihanna 7-8, according to Billboard.

Flo Rida’s “Wild Ones” featuring Sia is the only new entry in the Top 10 this week, entering at No. 9, while Katy Perry’s former No. 1, “Part of Me,” stays at No. 10.

