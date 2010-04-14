Does Johnny Depp’s new French co-star mean Keira Knightley is out of ‘Pirates 4’?

Walt Disney Studios announced Wednesday that relatively unknown French actress Astrid Berges-Frisbey will make her American movie debut in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.” Berges-Frisbey will play Syrena, a “beautiful and alluring young mermaid” according to the studio. It’s unclear whether its really a significant role, but with production set to begin only two months from now what going on with franchise stars Keira Knightley, Geoffrey Rush and Orlando Bloom? Johnny Depp is certainly back in the fold, but besides the news of Penelope Cruz and Ian McShane joining the voyage there has been almost zero word on the return of that specific trio.
Knightley told MTV News almost two years ago she was finished with the “Pirates” series and her recent attachment to Noah Baumbach’s comedy “The Emperor’s Children” which would shoot at the same time as “Pirates” seems to confirm she’s out. Although after Geoffrey Rush’s surprise appearance at the end of the second installment, don’t discount the possibility of a cameo.
Rush, on the other hand, thought he was returning for “Tides” in September, but that was before McShane was cast as the film’s villain Blackbeard. Captain Barbosa went from a villainous personality to a semi-heroic one in the last chapter, “At World’s End.” Is there room for him on Captain Jack Sparrow’s journey to the Fountain of Youth? The lack of official word from Disney with two months to go before shooting is disturbingly telling.
As for Orlando Bloom, has any actor made a bigger mistake by taking a year (or was that two?) off to party all over the world? To be honest without Knightley’s Elizabeth Swann in the fold is there any need for Bloom’s Will Turner? The 33-year-old actor is set to star in Rodrigo Garcia’s “Albert Nobbs” with Amanda Seyfriend and Glenn Close, but it’s unclear when the picture will actually shoot. In theory, Bloom could have time for “Tides,” if director Rob Marshall and producer Jerry Bruckheimer want the swashbuckler to return. Or, will he be lucky enough to land a cameo? (At this point, we’re hoping for his sake that he hasn’t spent all his “Pirates” bounty from the first three films.)
With “Tides” set to begin shooting in Hawaii in June, all these questions, and more, should be answered fairly shortly.
Is the anonymous blogger here the ONLY idiot that didn’t know Keira and Orlando weren’t in the new movie? EVERYONE knew that you dolt. Not exactly a news flash or hard-hitting journalism.
Absolutely nothing offical. When you follow up with Disney and get an answer, let me know.
Big mistake. Rush was the only actor in those movies who didn’t make them worse. He was actually having a lot of fun. Too bad. Oh well, I’m sure McShance will bring the pain hard. Can’t wait to see that crazy fucker as a pirate.
Orlando was one the main people who made POTC such a success. I’m not interested in the 4th movie since he is not in it. Disney wanted him back. I’ve heard that they didn’t get along with Bruckheimer (as Zoe Saldana and Keira earlier; that’s why they didn’t continue). Rumors are that OB didn’t want to do the movie if it meant working with this particular producer again and if he wouldn’t see the script first. So Disney would be lucky if he agreed. Two out of 3 stars and the director left. Bruckheimer really should be begging Bloom about coming back. As for “travelling the world,” it wasn’t a mistake. The guy worked in 8 blockbusters in a row and did several smaller indie movies “in between” for the several years NON-STOP. He needed a rest. And he did a lot of charity work while he was travelling around the world, BTW. It is sad that my favorite POTC are going down. Thank you, Bruckheimer. Not.