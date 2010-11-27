Does Kanye West or Nicki Minaj come out atop the Billboard 200 next week?

Kanye West”s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” which is garnering rave reviews, is a lock to come in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week (read our review here).

Targeted sales are around 575,000 for the title, which means it will best West”s last album, “808s and Heartbreak,” by more than 100,000 units in its first week, according to Hits Daily Double.

Coming in at No. 2 will likely be Nicki Minaj”s album debut, “Pink Friday,” with sales of up to 425,000.

The parade of debuts continues (this week featured eight debuts in the top 10) as My Chemical Romance”s “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys” and Ne-Yo”s fourth album, “Libra Scale” are vying for the spots high up in the Top 10 as both could sell up to 140,000-150,000. Where they will fall depends upon how this week”s No. 1 (Susan Boyle”s “The Gift”) and No. 2 (Jackie Evancho”s “O Holy Night”) fare. Boyle”s title sold 323,000 this week, while Evancho sold 239,000. Both should continue to sell well as the holiday season kicks into high gear.

Also look for high debuts for Ke$ha”s “Cannibal,” the companion to her full-length debut, ” Animal,” as well as Justin Bieber”s Wal-Mart exclusive, “My Worlds Acoustic,” as well as Lloyd Banks” “H.F.M. 2.”

