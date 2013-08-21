Does Katy Perry ‘Roar’ into the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 over ‘Blurred Lines?’

08.21.13 5 years ago

Katy Perry”s “Roar” may be loud, but it”s not quite ferocious enough to topple Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines,” featuring T.I. and Pharrell, which stays atop the Billboard Hot 100 for an 11th week.

Perry”s “Roar” still make an impressive leap, jumping 85-2 in its second week on the charts. That”s the largest leap for a song since Drake”s “Make Me Proud,” featuring Nicki Minaj, soared 97-9 in November 2011. While “Roar” is getting plenty of airplay, the digital sales are what propelling the tune: “Roar” sold 557,000 this week, a career high for Perry, according to Billboard.

“Roar” pushes Miley Cyrus”s “We Can”t Stop” down 2-3, which inches Imagine Dragons” “Radioactive” down one spot, 3-4.

Jay Z”s “Holy Grail,” featuring Justin Timberlake, holds at No. 5. Perry”s fellow pop diva, Lady Gaga, also zooms into the top 10, bowing at No. 6 with “Applause.” It moves to No. 1 on Billboard”s Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Daft Punk”s “Get Lucky,” destined to be locked out of the top spot, continues to fall, slipping 4-7. Bruno Mars” “Treasure” move 7-8, Anna Kendrick”s “Cups” 6-9 and Capital Cities” “Safe and Sound” 9-10.

