Does Kenny Chesney keep Toby Keith out of the top spot on the Billboard 200?

#Katy Perry #Toby Keith #Eminem
10.10.10 8 years ago

Kenny Chesney is poised to spend a second week at No. 1  on the Billboard 200 next week as “Hemingway”s Whiskey” will sell around 80,000 copies. That”s enough to keep fellow country superstar Toby Keith and his latest, “Bullets in the Gun,”  from reaching the summit. That title will shift around 70,000 units, according to Hits Daily Double.

In addition to Keith, two other sets will bow in the Top 10: Bruno Mars” “Doo Wops and Hooligans” will come in at No. 4, right below Eminem”s “Recovery” (although as of Friday, Mars is in a dead heat with Zac Brown Band, so he may come in at No. 5).

Rapper and Gucci Mane compadre Waka Flocka Flame will bow at No. 7, nestled between Linkin Park and Katy Perry, with “Flockaveli,” our favorite title of the week.

Debuting within the top 15 will be rapper Faith Evans” first album in five years, “Something About Faith.”  http://www.hitsdailydouble.com/home/home.cgi

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Toby Keith#Eminem
TAGSBillboard 200BRUNO MARSEminemKATY PERRYKENNY CHESNEYLINKIN PARKToby KeithWaka Flocka Flamezac brown band

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP