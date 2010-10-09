Does Kenny Chesney keep Toby Keith out of the top spot on the Billboard 200?

Kenny Chesney is poised to spend a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week as “Hemingway”s Whiskey” will sell around 80,000 copies. That”s enough to keep fellow country superstar Toby Keith and his latest, “Bullets in the Gun,” from reaching the summit. That title will shift around 70,000 units, according to Hits Daily Double.

In addition to Keith, two other sets will bow in the Top 10: Bruno Mars” “Doo Wops and Hooligans” will come in at No. 4, right below Eminem”s “Recovery” (although as of Friday, Mars is in a dead heat with Zac Brown Band, so he may come in at No. 5).

Rapper and Gucci Mane compadre Waka Flocka Flame will bow at No. 7, nestled between Linkin Park and Katy Perry, with “Flockaveli,” our favorite title of the week.

Debuting within the top 15 will be rapper Faith Evans” first album in five years, “Something About Faith.” http://www.hitsdailydouble.com/home/home.cgi