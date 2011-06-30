Does Pitbull finally push Adele out of No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100?

After weeks of holding at No. 2, Pitbull”s “Give Me Everything” breaks free to topple Adele”s “Rolling in the Deep” out of the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 100.

The tune, which features Ne-Yo, AfroJack and Nayer, is the Cuban-American rapper”s first trip to the top. Billboard notes that he first debuted on the Hot 100 more than seven years ago with “Culo,” making his trek from first appearance to the top the longest for a solo male since Lil Wayne took almost nine years.

Check out our interview with Pitbull here. It was taped before he went to No. 1.

Christina Aguilera also has reason to be very happy this week as well: “Moves Like Jagger,” her duet with Maroon 5, moves like a rocket onto the Hot 100, entering the chart at No. 8. It”s Aguilera”s first appearance in the top 10 sine 20089″s “Keeps Gettin” Better” (nothing from her last album “Bionic” reached the Top 10). It has been even longer for Maroon 5, which last entered the Top 10 in 2007 with “Makes Me Wonder.”

Back to Adele, her “Rolling in the Deep” spent seven weeks at No. 1-the longest o any song this year. It falls to No. 2 with only a slight dip in airplay.

LMFAO”s “Party Rock Anthem” holds at No. 3, while Katy Perry”s “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” stays at No. 4.

“Super Bass” from Nicki Minaj leaps 8-5, jumping right over Lady Gaga”s “The Edge Of Glory,” which remains at No. 6. Perry”s former charttopper, “E.T” featuring Kanye West slips 5-7.

Rounding out the Top 10, Bruno Mars” “The Lazy Song” stays at 9, and Lil Wayne”s “How To Love” moves 13-10.

Outside of the Top 10, Britney Spears” “I Wanna Go” soars on the strength of her tour and the video, zooming 89-29.