Does Rihanna’s ‘S&M’ beat Lady Gaga’s ‘Judas’ to the Billboard Hot 100?

Bondage wins over religion as Rihanna”s “S&M” holds off Lady Gaga”s “Judas” to top the Billboard Hot 100.

Not only that, Rihanna sets a pair of records while doing so. She holds the shortest time span between her first and 10th No. 1 for any solo artist in the chart”s 52-year history, according to Billboard. “SOS” hit No. 1 in May 13, 2006, while “S&M” will hit the history books as the No. 1 single for the week ending April 30 (Billboard is always dated a week ahead).

Rihanna”s win is only by a few months, as she tops the previous shortest span held by Mariah Carey. The songbird started her No. 1 climb with “Vision of Love” on Aug. 4, 1990 and landed her 10th No. 1 on Dec. 2, 1995 with “One Sweet Day.”

Two groups still logged their top 10s in a shorter time period and it will be impossible to beat them because of the way the charts work now: Unbelieveably, the Beatles scored 10 No. 1″s over a 20-month period, while the Supremes did the same over 32 months.

“S&M”s” triumph over “Judas” is propelled by the remix of the song featuring Britney Spears. The original and “Rih-mix” accounted for 293,000 downloads last week. “Judas” comes in at No. 10 with only three days of availability after it snuck out on Friday.

Former No. 1 “E.T.”, by Katy Perry featuring Kanye West, slips to No. 2. The Black Eyed Peas” “Just Can’t Get Enough” remains at No. 3; Jeremih”s “Down on Me” featuring 50 Cent keeps coming up as it climbs 6-4, while Cee Lo Green’s “F**k You (Forget You)” drops one to No. 5.

Rounding out the Top 10, Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” soars 10-6, Chris Brown’s “Look at Me Now,” featuring Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes holds at No. 7, Jennifer Lopez’s “On the Floor” featuring Pitbull ups one to No. 8, trading places with Britney Spears’ “Till the World Ends.”