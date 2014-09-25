Does the new ‘Ouija’ trailer spell out ‘Next Big Halloween Franchise’?

and 09.25.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Cynical people tend to say films based on toys and games are just there to sell more products. We”re not quite sure that”s the case with Hasbro”s “Ouija,” as it revolves around a group of kids bringing something evil over from the other side while using the spirit board to try to contact a dead friend. That”s some pretty twisted advertising!

Speaking of which, a U.K. version of the first trailer just hit, featuring a lot of previously seen footage.

The film stars “Bates Motel” actress Olivia Cooke as well as fellow up-and-comers Ana Coto, Bianca A. Santos, Douglas Smith and Daren Kagasoff. Stiles White, who previously worked in the special effects field, directed from a script he wrote with Juliet Snowden.

If you”re curious about trying your hand at the planchette, you can check out the film”s official site,which has a digital board that reveals more bits and pieces from the movie. “Ouija” opens on Oct. 24.

Around The Web

TAGSOUIJAOuija movieOuija trailer

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP