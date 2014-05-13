Does the trailer for ABC’s ‘Selfie’ make you want to hit the like button?

05.13.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

My initial reaction to the concept of ABC's new sitcom “Selfie” was a snarky expression (maybe one of those colon capital P emoticons) and possibly a GIF of a cat rolling its eyes. The show is a riff on “My Fair Lady,” but in this version Eliza is “instafamous” and wants to find out how she can function in the real world! After seeing the trailer, I'm feeling more colon backslash. This could be a fun, light way to spend thirty minutes, or it could be the worst kind of romcom. The only way to know for sure is to watch. 

In the plus column, we have two intensely likable stars — Karen Gillan (beloved by “Doctor Who” fans everywhere) and John Cho (many more things, but always “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle”). While we get the sense there's a love match afoot, they aren't an obvious pairing (if there's a scene in which Eliza gives up her super high heels for love, I will throw a remote at my television). Personally, I'm willing to tune into this show simply based on these two stars. Gillan gets extra points for seeming to nail the American accent. 

Still, there are warning signs. Puke jokes. That title. A romantic moment in the rain (seriously Hollywood, we don't need moisture to convey yearning). We see a lot of hashtags (those might just be for the trailer, but still). Still, Karen Gillan! John Chu! The comedy we do see is cute enough, and there's some notable chemistry between the leads. Still, what do you think? 

Around The Web

TAGSJOHN CHUKAREN GILLANSelfieUpfronts 2014

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP