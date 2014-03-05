Does this first look at ‘Lindsay’ Lohan’s new show say carwreck to you?

If Oprah Winfrey has to sit you ass down to tell you to “cut the bullshit” (her words, not mine), you may want to listen. Of course, you may have wanted to take that advice before you agreed to be the focus of a reality TV show (in this case, more fittingly called a docudrama) for her network. But Lindsay Lohan apparently didn't get the memo, because this Sunday we get “Lindsay” (Sun. March 9 at 10:00 p.m. on OWN).

In this clip, initially it seems as if we're getting an in-depth look at what it's like to be Lindsay Lohan. She's essentially under house arrest thanks to the paparazzi, and we're just about to fell sorry for her… when the wheels come off the wagon. As she explains her little tendency to sabotage herself, she proceeds to actually sabotage this show, which is all kinds of meta, but probably not that much fun if you're trying to film a docu-series.

I'm sure Oprah didn't expect she'd have to hold the hand of someone appearing on her network just so she'd do her job, and I also suspect that she's added Lindsay Lohan's name to a little black book of talent she isn't asking back to her network (unless, of course, the ratings of “Lindsay” justify it). I'm not sure if Lohan realizes this decision to let camera crews film yet another downward spiral isn't helping her career rehab, but there's the chance that it will be good television… at least for a little while.

Will you watch “Lindsay” this Sunday?

Official: First Look at Lindsay

