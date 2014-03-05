Does this first look at ‘Lindsay’ Lohan’s new show say carwreck to you?

If Oprah Winfrey has to sit you ass down to tell you to “cut the bullshit” (her words, not mine), you may want to listen. Of course, you may have wanted to take that advice before you agreed to be the focus of a reality TV show (in this case, more fittingly called a docudrama) for her network. But Lindsay Lohan apparently didn't get the memo, because this Sunday we get “Lindsay” (Sun. March 9 at 10:00 p.m. on OWN).
In this clip, initially it seems as if we're getting an in-depth look at what it's like to be Lindsay Lohan. She's essentially under house arrest thanks to the paparazzi, and we're just about to fell sorry for her… when the wheels come off the wagon. As she explains her little tendency to sabotage herself, she proceeds to actually sabotage this show, which is all kinds of meta, but probably not that much fun if you're trying to film a docu-series.
I'm sure Oprah didn't expect she'd have to hold the hand of someone appearing on her network just so she'd do her job, and I also suspect that she's added Lindsay Lohan's name to a little black book of talent she isn't asking back to her network (unless, of course, the ratings of “Lindsay” justify it). I'm not sure if Lohan realizes this decision to let camera crews film yet another downward spiral isn't helping her career rehab, but there's the chance that it will be good television… at least for a little while.
Will you watch “Lindsay” this Sunday?
I don’t know.
I have so much residual affection for her left over from FREAKY FRIDAY and MEAN GIRLS that I’m inclined to give her a shot.
Actually, that’s not quite it.
It’s that despite all the nonsense, all the messing up and self-sabotaging she has absolutely engaged in, I want to see her succeed. She hasn’t burned me out.
In the clip above, I see a girl who wants to be better than she is but can’t stop slipping up.
If she’s struggling with addiction issues, as seems clear from past news stories and the clip itself, how could we want anything for her but to get past that and go back to realising her potential?
I don’t know that she can resurrect her career Robert Downey Jr style but there was definitely a time when I read another story about him getting busted for drugs and I thought “he’s never coming back” so it’s just conceivable that she could do the same.
There is something charismatic and appealing about her. You can see it even in the clip above. It’s the reason people cast her.
Maybe this is her last chance, maybe it isn’t but my curiosity is piqued by the trailer to watch and find out.
I don’t know that I will make the time to do so (there’s only so much time in the day) but it’s on my radar.
*
Isn’t that the truth? I remember thinking “this girl is going far” back in the “Freaky Friday” days. And then everything started falling apart. I look at her and can hardly believe she’s only 27 — she looks so much older because of the plastic surgery and, I’m sure, the hard living. Everyone loves a comeback, and she was (at one point) so talented. I’m curious to watch the show, too.