‘Dollhouse’ finale pushed back a week

The MTV Networks two-hour primetime telethon “Hope for Haiti” will impact a lot of programming on Friday, Jan. 22, but for a small subset of TV viewers, we suspect that the most important change is the postponement of the series finale of FOX’s “Dollhouse.”

With FOX, and most other networks, showing “Hope for Haiti” from 8 to 10 on Jan. 22, the “Dollhouse” finale has been pushed back by a week.

Like FOX, we understand that in the grand scheme of things, the finale of a Joss Whedon show pales in comparison to the unspeakable tragedy currently unfolding in earthquake ravaged Haiti. [This feels like a good place to link to the Red Cross .]

We also understand that HitFix readers will want to know that the “Dollhouse” will now end its brief, two-season run on Friday, Jan. 29 with the episode airing at 8 p.m.

Note that the “Dollhouse” finale is airing at 8 p.m. due to the previously scheduled 9 p.m. premiere of “Kitchen Nightmares.”

The finale, “Epitaph 2: The Return,” follows up on the events depicted in “Epitaph 1,” described as the “lost” episode of “Dollhouse,” which never aired on FOX. Set in the year 2020, FOX says, it features Echo (Eliza Dushku) and her Dollhouse compatriots attempting to restore order in a desolate future world.