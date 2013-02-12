Dominic West drama ‘The Hour’ cancelled by BBC2

02.12.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

Time is up for “The Hour.”

The period drama has been cancelled by BBC2 and will not return for a planned third series, according to Radio Times.

The show aired on BBC America in the U.S. and starred Dominic West, Ben Whishaw and Romola Garai.

The Abi Morgan-created “Hour” was set in the ’50s and depicted the behind-the-scenes of a fictional BBC news show. It earned four Golden Globes nominations, as well as three Bafta nominations. 

Kudos Film and Television exec Jane Featherstone said she was “sad and disappointed” by the news, while BBC’s official statement reads, “We loved the show but have to make hard choices to bring new shows through.”   

Around The Web

TAGSBBC2DOMINIC WESTTHE HOUR

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP