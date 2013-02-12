Dominic West drama ‘The Hour’ cancelled by BBC2

Time is up for “The Hour.”

The period drama has been cancelled by BBC2 and will not return for a planned third series, according to Radio Times.

The show aired on BBC America in the U.S. and starred Dominic West, Ben Whishaw and Romola Garai.

The Abi Morgan-created “Hour” was set in the ’50s and depicted the behind-the-scenes of a fictional BBC news show. It earned four Golden Globes nominations, as well as three Bafta nominations.

Kudos Film and Television exec Jane Featherstone said she was “sad and disappointed” by the news, while BBC’s official statement reads, “We loved the show but have to make hard choices to bring new shows through.”