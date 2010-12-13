Don Cheadle moves into Showtime’s ‘House of Lies’

Showtime has landed Don Cheadle to play the lead in “House of Lies,” a half-hour comedy pilot.

Based on Martin Kihn’s book “House of Lies: How Management Consultants Steal Your Watch and Tell You the Time,” the pilot will star Cheadle as a self-loathing management consultant willing to do anything to get information for his clients.

Do we smell a self-loathing companion piece for “Californication”? Showtime does, with the premium cable network landing “Californication” helmer Stephen Hopkins to direct the Matthew Carnahan-created pilot.

“Don Cheadle is one of the great dramatic actors of our generation,” states Showtime Entertainment President David Nevins. “He also happens to be an extremely funny man. ‘House of Lies’ is the perfect show to take advantage of both sides of him. Honestly, I would have been happy just to get his autograph.”

Although he’s best known for his Oscar nominated work in “Hotel Rwanda” and hit films like “Iron Man” and “Crash,” Cheadle has four Emmy nominations for work on “E.R.” and in the telefilms “Things Behind the Sun,” “A Lesson Before Dying” and “The Rat Pack.” Cheadle was also a regular on “Picket Fences” and, of course, the “Golden Girls” spin-off “The Golden Palace.”

The “House of Lies” pilot will shoot in February in Los Angeles.

Showtime has also been revving up development on the drama pilot “Homeland,” featuring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin.

