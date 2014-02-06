Don Johnson dons a Texas Rangers hat for El Rey’s ‘From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series’

Don Johnson, Texas Ranger.

The actor is playing a law man Earl McGraw in El Rey network’s upcoming “From Dusk TIll Dawn,” a TV remake of the 1996 cult film written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Robert Rodriguez.

McGraw was played by Michael Parks in the original 1996 film, and subsequently showed up in Tarantino’s “Kill Bill Vol. 1” and in Rodriguez’s “Planet Terror” segment of “Grindhouse.”

In the new “Dawn,” McGraw is one-half of a duo of Texas Rangers (the other played by Jesse Garcia) on the trail of brotherly bank robbers Seth and Richie Gecko (D.J. Cotrona and Zane Holtz are taking the place of George Clooney and Tarantino, respectively), who will find themselves face-to-fang with vampires before too long.

Get a good look at the man in the mirror here:

“Dawn” is the first scripted original series from El Rey, a new cable network launched by Rodriguez. The first season will last 10 episodes, and will expand on the original film’s vampire mythology.

It also stars Wilmer Valderrama, Eiza Gonzalez, Robert Patrick, Madison Davenport, and Brandon Soo Hoo. Rodriguez directed the first, second and fourth episodes, while Eduardo Sánchez (“The Blair Witch Project”) and Joe Menendez (“The Brothers Garcia”) are also directing installments.

Perhaps best-known for his long-running TV roles on the ’80s hit “Miami Vice” and in the ’90s on “Nash Bridges,” Johnson more recently appeared in Rodriguez’s “Machete” in 2010, and in Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” in 2012.

Watch the blood-splattered trailer for the series here.

“From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” premieres Tuesday, March 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on El Rey Network.